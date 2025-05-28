Cần Thơ welcomes US investment in green, digital economies

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ City is eager to welcome US investors, especially in agricultural processing, the green economy, and the digital economy, stated Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trương Cảnh Tuyên during a meeting with US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed preparations for activities marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the US this year, as well as achievements and opportunities for strengthening co-operation in trade, investment, health care, security, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Tuyên noted that three US-invested projects are underway in the Mekong Delta city, with a combined capital of US$10 million.

In the first four months of 2025, Cần Thơ earned $48.15 million from exports to the US, with key products including farm produce, processed goods, garments, handicrafts, and steel. However, he acknowledged that overall trade ties remain modest, with annual exports to the US totalling around $200 million.

He also highlighted meaningful US assistance for Cần Thơ in various areas such as education, health care, and social welfare. In addition, Cần Thơ maintains a cooperation agreement with Riverside city in California.

Tuyên informed the Consul General about the planned merger of Cần Thơ with the neighbouring provinces of Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng in early September. The administrative unit reorganisation is expected to expand the city's population to over four million and its area to approximately 6,000sq.km, creating new space and momentum for development.

This transformation will open up new opportunities and unlock local potential as Trần Đề Port, which is currently located in Sóc Trăng, offers improved international trade access for local and regional goods, he said.

For her part, Consul General Burns noted that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-US diplomatic ties. She highlighted key milestones in the relationship, including the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995, the launch of the comprehensive partnership in 2013, and the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023 – a landmark that sets the stage for deeper and more substantive co-operation.

She added the US Consulate General is working with the Cần Thơ Union of Friendship Organisations to organise the Việt Nam-US Friendship Festival, scheduled for September 13 in the city.

Burns praised the expanding partnerships between Cần Thơ University and American institutions in the education sector. She also expressed interest in the future economic orientation and policies concerning religious and ethnic affairs following the merger of Cần Thơ, Sóc Trăng, and Hậu Giang. — VNS