Vingroup stocks lift VN-Index past 1,340 points

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market edged higher on Wednesday, largely driven by gains in Vingroup-affiliated stocks, pushing the VN-Index beyond the 1,340-point mark. Liquidity declined slightly from the previous session, while foreign investors remained net sellers, though the volume of their sell-off eased considerably.

The session opened on a positive note with capital flowing into key blue-chip stocks, helping the VN-Index climb as high as 1,347 points in early trading. Although selling pressure intensified in the afternoon, the market still closed the day on a positive note.

At the close, the VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose by 2.06 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 1,341.87. Market breadth was negative, with 189 declining stocks compared to 139 gainers. Total trading value declined by 10.4 per cent from the previous session, reaching VNĐ22.4 trillion (approximately US$863 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest listed companies by market capitalisation, also advanced by 4.74 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 1,432.19. Within the basket, ten stocks posted gains, 15 fell and five remained unchanged.

The rally was led by stocks within the Vingroup ecosystem, which collectively contributed nearly five points to the VN-Index. Vingroup JSC (VIC) rose by 2.65 per cent, followed by Vinhomes JSC (VHM) and Vincom Retail JSC (VRE), which gained 1.88 per cent and 5.53 per cent, respectively.

Analysts at Saigon – Hanoi Securities (SHS) commented: “The VN-Index continues its short-term uptrend, holding above the nearest support at 1,320 points, with stronger support around 1,300 points — its highest level in 2024. This opens up the possibility of a breakout above the March 2024 peak near 1,340, similar to the VN30, especially as fundamental market conditions improve. Key drivers include positive trade negotiation prospects, more favourable tariff expectations and momentum from Resolution No 68-NQ/TW 2025 on private sector development.”

“Many stocks are still trading at reasonable valuations relative to their fundamentals. However, as the VN-Index hovers near its previous peak around 1,340 points, we remain cautious on initiating new positions. Investors should assess corporate growth potential and Q2/2025 earnings results. More appropriate entry points may arise during stronger corrections toward the 1,300-point zone, as noted in previous updates. New investment positions should be carefully selected based on growth outlook,” they noted.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also gained 1.77 points, or 0.8 per cent, to close at 223.56. Total trading value reached VNĐ1.6 trillion, with over 93 million shares exchanged. — VNS