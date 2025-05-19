Prime Minister holds unprecedented dialogue with private sector leaders

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held an impromptu and direct dialogue with private business leaders on May 18 during the national conference on the implementation of Politburo Resolution 68 on private sector development, attended by the country's top leadership.

The unscheduled exchange took place at the Diên Hồng Hall of the National Assembly, in the presence of General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and the Prime Minister himself. The high-level engagement underscored the Government’s openness and strong commitment to fostering private economic growth as outlined in the newly issued resolution.

Vũ Văn Tiền, Chairman of Geleximco Group, was the first to speak. He praised the resolution’s affirmation that "the private sector is one of the most important drivers of the national economy" as a landmark and strategic shift.

“This is a breakthrough we’ve been waiting for,” Tiền said. “For years, we private enterprises have been eager to contribute but often felt constrained. This resolution is like rain after a long drought.”

He proposed the establishment of a dedicated body to monitor and evaluate the resolution’s implementation, as well as to receive feedback from businesses and citizens.

In response, Prime Minister Chính noted that while public procurement had previously been the default approach, the new resolution opens the door for direct task assignments to capable enterprises. He called on businesses to uphold their commitments and deliver measurable results, stressing that state agencies must also be held to the same standard of accountability.

Đặng Hồng Anh, Chairman of the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs Association, raised a question regarding the Government’s plans to digitise legal documents, in an effort to enhance transparency and ease of access.

In response, Prime Minister Chính noted that the Ministry of Justice is developing a digital legal portal to provide businesses with easier access to Party and State policies, while also allowing them to contribute to the legal reform process.

Vương Quốc Toàn, Chairman of Lan Hưng Group — a company specialising in social housing — raised concerns about small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) being excluded from industrial land leases due to existing minimum area requirements. He proposed the allocation of smaller land plots ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 square metres within industrial parks to accommodate these businesses.

The Prime Minister replied that Resolution 68 already includes provisions requiring a minimum of 20 hectares in each industrial park — or at least five per cent of land with completed infrastructure — to be set aside for small enterprises, startups, and high-tech firms. He added that the Government is currently developing new decrees and credit policies to improve access to land and capital for these groups.

“These are clear policies, and they will be implemented with specific guidelines appropriate to each period,” he said.

Concluding the session, Prime Minister Chính urged business leaders to continue submitting written feedback and proposals to ensure that Resolution 68 is implemented effectively and in line with the private sector’s needs and aspirations. — VNS