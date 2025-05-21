VN-Index rises above 1,315 points on strong gains from Vingroup stocks

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s benchmark VN-Index surged on Tuesday, buoyed by strong gains in Vingroup-related stocks, pushing the index up nearly 20 points to close above the 1,315-point threshold. Liquidity improved slightly, while foreign investors extended their net selling streak to a third consecutive session.

At the end of the trading session, the VN-Index jumped 18.86 points, or 1.45 per cent, to close at 1,315.15 points.

Market breadth tilted positively with 193 gainers compared to 133 decliners. Liquidity on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange rose 2.2 per cent from the previous day to VNĐ22.9 trillion (approximately US$882 million).

The VN30-Index, which represents the 30 largest capitalised companies, gained 27.77 points, or 2.01 per cent, to settle at 1,407.52. In the VN30 basket, 22 stocks advanced, three declined and five remained flat.

The rally was led by the Vingroup ecosystem, with four of the five top-performing stocks coming from this group, contributing nearly 11 points to the VN-Index alone.

Specifically, Vingroup JSC (VIC) hit the daily ceiling, rising 6.89 per cent and adding over five points to the VN-Index. Vinhomes JSC (VHM) also reached the ceiling at 6.97 per cent, while Vincom Retail (VRE) climbed 4.24 per cent.

Other notable blue-chip performers included Techcombank (TCB), up 4.92 per cent; VietinBank (CTG), up 1.02 per cent; and Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), up 1.84 per cent.

Analysts from SHS Securities commented: “The VN-Index has rebounded from the 1,080–1,130 range back to 1,320 points — the highest level reached in March, just before the US tariff announcement. Therefore, short-term profit-taking and market consolidation at this level is to be expected. While the short-term trend remains upward, the index faces resistance at the previous peak.”

They added: “On May 18, the Politburo and the Party Central Secretariat held a national conference to implement Resolution 66 on legislative reform and Resolution 68 on private sector development. These are seen as breakthroughs in supporting private economic growth. We have also released our assessment report on Resolutions 57, 66 and 68, which could offer valuable insights for investors.”

The analysts noted that the VN-Index is recovering to pre-tariff levels, but trade negotiations will ultimately determine whether tariffs are imposed.

“This is not considered an ideal zone for new allocations. Investors with high stock exposure should consider restructuring their portfolios,” they said.

They also recommended maintaining a reasonable allocation, focusing on fundamentally strong, leading companies in strategic sectors with strong growth potential.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index edged up 0.21 per cent to 217.7 points, with a trading value of around VNĐ900 billion and a volume of nearly 60 million shares. — VNS