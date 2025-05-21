Conference to promote poultry sector’s sustainable development

HÀ NỘI Measures to promote the sustainable development of the poultry industry will be discussed at a conference in Hà Nội this Thursday.

The conference on advancing the sector through sustainable value chains will be organised by the Vietnam Poultry Association (VIPA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. It will bring together representatives from relevant ministries and their units, localities, international organisations, and livestock enterprises.

The conference is expected to bring about a significant shift in the sector’s supply chain, from breeding stock, feed, and veterinary services to production and processing, VIPA Chairman Nguyen Thanh Son said, adding that the event will delve into pressing issues facing the poultry industry that are currently of great concern to the government, businesses, and farmers alike.

Its first session will focus on reports from state management agencies, the VIPA, and VNU, addressing the current status, development orientations, potential solutions, and the role of exhibitions in fostering business connectivity.

Meanwhile, the second session will feature presentations from businesses, providing an overview of commercial poultry production during the 2020–2025 period and production and market forecasts in 2025–2026.

Delegates will also be updated on several emerging poultry diseases and prevention and control methods, recent scientific and technological advancements in poultry feed research and production, as well as the development of value chains within the sector.

Notably, a roundtable discussion featuring speakers from ministries and sectors, supply chain experts, and representatives from associations and businesses will be held as part of the event. VNA/VNS