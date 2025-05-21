Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Procedures for opening indirect investment accounts are simplified

May 21, 2025 - 16:14
The new circular aims to streamline administrative procedures, remove barriers and enhance the ease with which foreign capital can flow into Việt Nam’s stock market.
The State Bank of Việt Nam's headquarters in Hà Nội. The central bank has issued new regulations on opening indirect investment accounts. — Photo nhandan.vn

HÀ NỘI — The process for opening indirect investment accounts in Việt Nam will be significantly simplified from June 16, according to a new regulation outlined in a circular from the State Bank.

This change is part of Circular 03/2025/TT-NHNN, which replaces the previous Circular 05/2014/TT-NHNN.

The new circular aims to streamline administrative procedures, remove barriers and enhance the ease with which foreign capital can flow into Việt Nam’s stock market.

This circular is for foreign investors, licensed foreign exchange banks and entities and individuals involved in foreign indirect investment in Việt Nam.

One of the most notable reforms is the removal of the requirement for foreign investors to consularise their documents when opening an account.

This change dramatically reduces the account opening process from several months to just a few days, making it more accessible and efficient for foreign investors.

The new regulation also mandates that all transactions related to foreign indirect investment activities be conducted via indirect investment accounts.

These are payment accounts in Vietnamese đồng held by foreign investors at licensed banks. This rule ensures that all revenue and expenditure related to indirect investments are transparent and traceable.

Additionally, the circular restricts the use of indirect investment account balances, stipulating that these funds cannot be transferred to term deposits or savings accounts. This provision is designed to better manage capital flows and maintain the transparency of financial transactions.

The issuance of Circular 03/2025/TT-NHNN is expected to standardise the process for foreign investors to open and use indirect investment accounts in Vietnamese đồng, creating a more efficient and transparent system.

This regulatory shift not only reduces administrative complexity but also paves the way for greater foreign participation in the Vietnamese market. — BIZHUB/VNS

State Bank indirect investment accounts foreign investors

Related Stories

Economy

Việt Nam's foreign investment surges 35% in Q1

Foreign investment disbursement grew 7 per cent year-on-year, reaching nearly $4.96 billion in the period. This increase underscores sustained confidence from international investors, reaffirming Việt Nam's position as a key investment destination.

see also

More on this story

Economy

National conference debates IFC resolution

The draft resolution aims to introduce breakthrough incentive policies that go beyond the current legal framework and attract global capital into a single international financial centre across two cities.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom