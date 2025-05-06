Foreign investment disbursement reaches five-year high in first four months of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Foreign investment disbursement in Việt Nam for the first four months of 2025 is estimated at US$6.74 billion, up 7.3 per cent year-on-year. This also marks the highest figure for the first four months in the past five years, according to the Ministry of Finance's General Statistics Office (GSO).

The manufacturing and processing sector attracted the largest share, receiving $5.5 billion, or 81.6 per cent of the total disbursed foreign investment. The real estate sector followed with $533.1 million, or 7.9 per cent, while the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning sector secured $266.2 million, or 3.9 per cent.

The GSO said that foreign investment registered in Việt Nam hit $13.82 billion in the first four months, marking a yearly rise of 40 per cent.

Of the total, $5.59 billion was pledged for 1,204 newly-registered projects, reflecting a 24 per cent year-on-year decline, but a 14 per cent increase, in the number of new projects. Singapore led with $1.6 billion in newly-registered capital (accounting for 28.6 per cent), followed by mainland China with $1.52 billion (27.1 per cent) and Japan with $573.2 million (10.3 per cent). Others were Hong Kong ($499.9 million); Taiwan ($389 million) and South Korea ($148 million).

It added that $6.40 billion was added to 540 operating projects from January to April, 3.9 times higher than last year's corresponding period.

Meanwhile, capital contributions and stake acquisitions made by foreign investors in Việt Nam also saw a two-fold increase to $1.83 billion, with a total of 1,106 deals recorded.

Outbound investment

Vietnamese firms invested a total of $309.3 million abroad in the first four months of 2025, nearly tripling the figure from the same period last year, according to the GSO.

This includes over $269 million poured into 43 new projects, nearly three times higher than the same period last year and an additional $40 million injected into 12 existing projects, 69 times higher than the amount recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Up to 36 per cent of Vietnamese outbound investments came towards to production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning with $111 million. This was followed by processing and manufacturing industry ($65.6 million or 21.2 per cent) and transportation and warehousing ($50.5 million or 16.3 per cent).

About 24 countries and territories received Vietnamese investment over the four months. Among them, Laos took the lead with $141 million, making up 45.5 per cent. Indonesia came second with $59 million or 19 per cent. The Philipines and Japan were next with $26 million and $21 million, respectively. — VNS

Hà Nội's foreign investment soars over 30%

Amid the surge in foreign investment registered across Việt Nam in the first four months of 2025, Hà Nội also recorded robust inflows, highlighting the capital’s increasingly attractive investment environment and growing appeal to international investors.

Hà Nội recorded $1.48 billion in foreign investment during the period, marking a 31 per cent year-on-year increase, according to municipal authorities. The total includes 114 newly licensed projects worth $41 million, 45 capital-added projects totalling nearly $1.2 billion, and 111 deals involving capital contributions or share purchases worth $241 million.

To maintain this growth momentum, Hà Nội is accelerating administrative reforms, expanding digital public services for investment and business procedures, and actively resolving investor challenges.

The capital is also promoting digital transformation to build a more transparent and accessible investment environment, while strengthening regional connectivity and enhancing international investment promotion efforts. — VNS