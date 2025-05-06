KRX system operates smoothly on its first trading day

HÀ NỘI — After the new information technology system (KRX) officially went into operation on Monday, representatives from the Hồ Chí Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) expressed bullish sentiment regarding the launch of KRX.

According to HoSE, at 9am on May 5, the KRX contractor, HoSE, the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), along with market members, successfully operated the new system that provides an integrated technology platform that synchronises the entire Vietnamese stock market.

"According to preliminary assessments from the contractor and operational units, on the first trading day, KRX connected smoothly and operated stably and safely," a HoSE representative stated.

"During the morning session, two securities companies contacted the exchange to support data reconciliation and they coordinated to address issues promptly. The contractor and related units will continue to closely monitor and actively collaborate with market members to ensure the new system operates effectively, especially in the initial phase."

With many new features integrated, KRX is seen as a significant advancement for the Vietnamese stock market, better meeting the development needs and serving businesses and investors, as well as providing opportunities to launch new products and aim for market upgrade goals.

The market's benchmark VN-Index closed Monday at 1,240.05 points, up 13.75 points, or 1.12 per cent compared to the previous session. The total trading volume reached 639.30 million shares, with a transaction value exceeding VNĐ14.4 trillion (US$554.7 million). Foreign investors recorded a net purchase value of VNĐ124.57 billion.

To learn about changes in trading regulations with the implementation of the new information technology system, investors can refer to the information on the electronic portal www.hsx.vn. — BIZHUB/VNS