​​​​​​​Quảng Trị pushes wind power projects

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Trị Province has urged investors to speed up the implementation of stagnant wind projects, warning that continued setbacks could affect the province’s economic development and commitments to national energy goals.

To date, eight out of 11 approved wind power projects with a total capacity of 424MW are behind schedule. Only the Hướng Linh 4 wind power plant, with a capacity of 30MW, has completed construction and is finalising procedures for commercial operations.

The local authority said that the delays affect the investment climate and the 8 per cent economic growth target set for 2025, as well as goals for two-digit growth in the next few years.

Provincial officials have called on investors in wind power projects to speed up construction, especially for the Tân Hợp, Hải Anh, LIG Hướng Hoá 1 and Hướng Phùng 1 projects, to put them into operation within the year.

For LIG Hướng Hoá 2, the investor must submit a detailed implementation plan and commitments by May 10. Hướng Linh 5, Hướng Hiệp 2 and Hướng Hiệp 3 are required to make deposits this month. If they do not, these projects might be cancelled.

Similarly, TNC Quảng Trị 1 and 2 face a deadline of the end of the second quarter for deposits.

Quảng Trị has huge wind potential, with average wind speeds of 6 to 7m per second. There are 20 operational wind farms with a total capacity of over 742MW in the province. — VNS