Đồng Nai establishes land development fund

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province has established a land development fund with a charter capital of VNĐ7 trillion (US$269 million), as outlined in Resolution 30 of the provincial People’s Council.

This fund is set to play an important role in supporting land management, project implementation and socio-economic development across the province.

As a non-budgetary state financial entity, the fund operates independently from the State budget, under the direct supervision of the Provincial People's Committee.

The fund's primary functions include mobilising capital to advance projects relating to site clearance, compensation, resettlement and the overall development of land resources.

Experts believe that the establishment of this fund will significantly improve the province’s ability to manage land resources effectively, especially as Đồng Nai continues to implement large-scale infrastructure projects.

Đồng Nai is a leading economic and industrial hub in the Southeast region, strategically positioned to connect HCM City with neighbouring provinces.

The province is currently engaged in several key national and inter-regional transport projects, that will require the development of tens of thousands of hectares of land.

These projects include Long Thành International Airport, Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway, Bến Lức-Long Thành Expressway, Dầu Giây-Tân Phú Expressway, Cát Lái Bridge and the Thủ Thiêm-Long Thành Railway.

In addition to these critical transport projects, Đồng Nai is also focusing on restructuring Biên Hòa 1 Industrial Park to be a modern urban-commercial area and developing a free trade zone near Long Thành Airport.

The province is also expanding its industrial park system to meet growing demand, with new parks planned for the future. — BIZHUB/VNS