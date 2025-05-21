Smart, green workspaces highlight VietOffice 2025

HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery (VietOffice 2025) officially kicked off on Wednesday at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre (ICE), drawing over 100 companies from eight countries and territories.

Spanning 4,500 square metres with 150 booths, the event marks a significant leap for Việt Nam’s growing office technology sector.

Co-organised by VINEXAD and the Vietnam Office Machine Association (VOMA), VietOffice 2025 positions itself as a vital forum for trade promotion, knowledge exchange and technological integration.

With representation from India, Taiwan (China), China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the US and Việt Nam, the exhibition reflects the sector’s international reach.

The product showcase is grouped into four key categories: stationery, office equipment and machinery, smart office solutions and office accessories and decor.

These offerings highlight how office environments are transitioning from traditional workplaces into smart, integrated ecosystems that emphasise productivity, sustainability, and user experience.

"VietOffice 2025 is not just a trade fair. It’s a launchpad for innovation," said Nguyễn Thu Hồng, general director of VINEXAD.

"We welcome all breakthrough solutions that meet the needs of modern workplaces and reflect the evolving digital economy."

According to Nguyễn Tuấn Minh, chairman of VOMA, the exhibition plays a strategic role in Việt Nam’s broader goals for economic modernisation and digital transformation.

“A modern office today is more than just a workspace. It is a smart ecosystem that integrates technology to boost productivity and reduce costs,” Minh said.

He emphasised that VOMA will continue supporting members in accessing cutting-edge technologies while also promoting environmentally friendly office solutions.

“Towards a green, smart, and circular economy, we are committed to helping businesses implement advanced technology that serves both economic and social goals,” Minh added.

The exhibition is not limited to product displays. On its opening afternoon, VietOffice 2025 hosts a seminar titled “Digital transformation for entrepreneurship education and career guidance – The key to developing Vietnamese talent.”

The seminar aims to equip businesses and educators with tools to foster the next generation of tech-savvy professionals.

Additional activities, from tote bag customisation to check-in giveaways, are designed to draw in younger visitors and increase engagement.

Attending the exhibition for the first time, Sophia Wang, sales manager of Zhuhai Cloudprinting Technology Co. Ltd, sees Việt Nam as a potential market and expects to seek new customers and partners.

“This is our first time here, so we want to learn more about Vietnamese customer preferences. Việt Nam is a very significant market in Asia,” she told Việt Nam News.

“We hope we can make some target customers after the event.”

Similarly, Roger Tian, director at Best Four Vietnam Manufacturing Co., Ltd, which is based in Hà Nam Province, said that VietOffice 2025 is an opportunity for local and foreign companies in the office equipment and stationery industry.

He expects to expand his network through this event.

The exhibition runs through May 23 and is expected to attract more than 5,600 visitors, including business professionals, foreign delegates and the general public. — BIZHUB/VNS