Việt Nam commits to protecting people's health: PM

GENEVA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday sent a message to the 78th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA 78) in Geneva, at the invitation of World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In his message, the Vietnamese leader emphasised that throughout Việt Nam's national building and development process, people have always been placed at the centre – as both the goal and the driving force of progress. He reaffirmed the country's highest priority on caring for people's health and human development.

PM Chính stated that health and human-related issues are universal, comprehensive, and global matters, and therefore require multilateralism, international cooperation, and solidarity.

He urged the global community to work together in addressing shared challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, population ageing, and resource depletion.

The PM called on developed nations to step up strong and effective support for developing countries in terms of science, technology, resources, finance, and capacity building, and especially in production of medicines and vaccines, as well as institutional consultation, human resources training, and capacity building in implementing public health policies.

Expressing his strong support for the WHO and the WHA, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to actively contribute to the world community by sharing its experiences, expertise, and achievements. He reiterated Việt Nam's dedication to investing in people and health care and working with the international community to build a healthier world where everyone enjoys their legal and legitimate rights and interests.

The WHA is the WHO’s highest decision-making body. The 78th session, themed “One World for Health”, is being held from May 19-27. Key issues include finalising a global pandemic preparedness agreement and addressing priorities such as universal health coverage, strengthening health systems, antimicrobial resistance, and non-communicable diseases. — VNS