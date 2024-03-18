Quảng Ninh offers financial initiatives to attract doctors

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh province in the north has introduced a one-time financial incentive ranging from VNĐ200-750 million (US$8,000-30,200) for distinguished doctors committing to serve in the region.

This initiative, outlined in Resolution 28 enacted on December 8 of the previous year by the provincial People's Council, is part of efforts to attract medical professionals to state-run healthcare facilities and drug addiction treatment centers through 2025. The goal is to enhance healthcare and treatment services for local residents, aiming to recruit at least 298 doctors.

Doctors with experience are required to serve for a minimum of five years, while recent graduates are expected to commit to seven years. However, this policy excludes traditional medicine practitioners, preventive medicine doctors, and those who previously worked in the province's public health sector but have since left or switched to non-healthcare roles. Eligible candidates must hold degrees from higher education institutions recognized by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Training.

The financial support varies by workplace: doctors at provincial hospitals like the General Hospital, Bãi Cháy Hospital, Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital, and Việt Nam-Sweden Hospital can receive VNĐ550-750 million ($22,250-30,200).

Those at district medical centers, including Ba Chẽ, Bình Liêu, Đầm Hà, and Cô Tô, are eligible for VNĐ450-700 million ($18,100-28,200) based on their qualifications and experience. Support of VNĐ300-550 million ($12,100-22,250) is available for doctors at the Lung Hospital, Mental Health Hospital, Forensic Medicine Centre, Hạ Long General Hospital, and city-level medical centers.

Doctors serving at island commune medical centers will receive VNĐ300-500 million ($12,100-20,200), and those in remote or ethnically diverse mountainous areas can expect VNĐ200-450 million ($8,000-18,100). Doctors at drug addiction treatment centers are offered VNĐ250-450 million ($10,000-18,100), with women and ethnic minority doctors receiving an additional 20 per cent atop the designated support level.