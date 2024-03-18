MoU signed in Cần Thơ to develop electronics, IC design training

CẦN THƠ — A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed in Cần Thơ City between four parties to develop high-quality human resources in the electronics and semiconductor industry for the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region.

Sun Edu International Education Joint Stock Company, Cần Thơ City’s Department of Science and Technology, Cần Thơ University and Cần Thơ University of Engineering and Technology on Sunday signed the MoU to cooperate in providing an intensive training programme in electronics and integrated-circuit (IC) design.

Accordingly, the former two parties will develop the training programme for the Cần Thơ City-based universities to meet the demands of investors and businesses operating in the semiconductor industry.

The parties will provide in-depth training courses in the field for officials, lecturers and students in the city and the region.

They will also coordinate to organise communication events about the implementation of the training programme; synthesise, report, and evaluate the effectiveness of training activities; and advise and propose mechanisms and policies for training and developing human resources in an effective and practical manner.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt said that according to the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2023 results, Cần Thơ City is highly ranked for human resources for research and development.

It also excels in knowledge products, technological innovations, and inventions and useful solutions for plant varieties.

“This cooperation is important in training human resources, improving competitiveness and attracting investment capital not only for Cần Thơ but for the entire region,” he said.

Cần Thơ has an abundant young labour force of skilled and high-qualified human resources.

It is focusing on building and developing high technology, adapting to new technologies in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), and increasing investment in research activities and human resource training in electronics technology and semiconductor circuits.

Many experts said that high-quality human resources is one of the prerequisites for Việt Nam to participate more deeply in the global semiconductor industry value chain.

The country has been attracting many large semiconductor corporations from developed countries such as the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China) and the Netherlands.

Dr. Lê Quang Đạm, general director of Marvell Technology Vietnam LLC, said the company chose to invest in Việt Nam for three main reasons, including geopolitical stability, good human resources and effective investment opportunities.

The country’s semiconductor industry has a golden opportunity to become an important link in the global value chain.

The Vietnamese Government is offering many programmes and solutions to develop human resources with the goal of training engineers and experts to meet the requirements of semiconductor industry development. — VNS