Tiền Giang Province expands free public water tap initiative amid saline intrusion and drought

TIỀN GIANG - In response to the pressing challenges posed by saline intrusion and droughts, Tiền Giang Province has taken proactive steps to address the water needs of its residents.

With 28 free public water taps already installed across Gò Công Đông and Tân Phú Đông districts, the province is furthering its efforts by planning to open approximately 50 additional taps in coastal districts severely affected by these environmental adversities.

Aligned with directives from the Prime Minister regarding flood and saline intrusion response, Tiền Giang Province is steadfastly executing measures to ensure uninterrupted access to domestic water for nearly 113,000 households and 409,000 individuals residing in the coastal areas of the East.

The local authorities are resolute in their commitment to preventing any households from encountering water shortages or resorting to purchasing or bartering for fresh water at inflated prices, as witnessed in previous instances.

According to the Provincial People's Committee of Tiền Giang, the province has earmarked a budget of VNĐ345 billion for the eastern water supply pipeline network project and the Gò Công booster pump station project.

These initiatives aim to bolster the capacity for providing domestic water to coastal areas in the East area. Over the period spanning 2023-2025 and beyond, Tiền Giang will continue its investment with VNĐ1.7 trillion allocated for 18 rural water supply projects, 11 projects under the secondary water supply network investment project, catering to rural domestic water supply and 350 domestic water supply projects for disadvantaged areas.

The Provincial People's Committee of Tiền Giang has issued directives to districts and towns within the province to promptly implement specific, detailed and contextually relevant plans to combat saltwater intrusion during the 2023-2024 dry season. This ensures the twin objectives of supporting production and livelihoods, mitigating natural disasters, and allocating district-level budget resources following decentralised management regulations to address saltwater intrusion prevention, safeguard production, and meet residents' domestic water needs.

As the 2023 rainy season draws to a close, Tiền Giang Province is mobilising its workforce to undertake internal water management projects. These efforts focus on ensuring unimpeded water flow by clearing canal beds and removing obstructions in main canals, primary and secondary canals. This initiative aims to facilitate water storage in inland areas, ponds, and gardens to prevent saltwater intrusion as the upcoming 2023-2024 dry season approaches.

Coastal districts and towns are collaborating with relevant agencies to dredge ponds, proactively pump and replenish fresh water, and treat water for domestic use. In particularly challenging circumstances, the province will enact plans to transport fresh water from upstream of the Tiền River to supplement storage ponds in Tân Phú Đông Island District.

The Provincial People's Committee of Tiền Giang Province is urging localities to intensify public awareness campaigns and encourage water conservation practices. Residents are encouraged to use water judiciously, maintain the hygiene of water sources, refrain from dumping waste and pollutants into water bodies, and limit factors contributing to water pollution.

These free water taps will cater to households in deep-lying communes, riverside, coastal areas and scattered households without access to centralised water supply stations. Residents will be able to collect domestic water free of charge, thereby alleviating the need to purchase or exchange freshwater at inflated prices, as experienced in the past. The implementation period extends until mid-May 2024, coinciding with the anticipated conclusion of the 2023-2024 dry season.

In the event that salinity deeply penetrates the upper reaches of the Tiền River, adversely affecting production and livelihoods, the province has contingency measures in place. Six backup drilled wells in Mỹ Tho City and four in Chợ Gạo District, collectively capable of supplying approximately 16,000 m3/day, will be activated to supplement water into the domestic water supply network for districts and towns in the East.

Meanwhile, in the Gò Công coastal area, Gò Công Đông District is proactively investing around VNĐ100 million to install free domestic water taps. These taps will cater to nearly 3,000 households in coastal communes of the district. VNS