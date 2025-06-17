Coast Guard promptly rescues injured fisherman

TIỀN GIANG — A fisherman who was seriously injured on board his boat off the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang has been brought ashore for treatment by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 command based in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province under the Việt Nam Coast Guard said that around 2:50pm on June 15, its vessel 8021 transported injured fisherman Nguyễn Ngọc Tuấn, 46, of Phú Yên Province, who was fishing on board TG-94988-TS, ashore for further treatment.

At around 2pm that day it received an urgent request for medical assistance from the boat’s captain, stating that his crewmember was suffering from a serious injury to his right hand while operating a winch equipment.

The command immediately dispatched a vessel with rescuers and medical personnel to the scene.

Vessel 8021 quickly maneuvered to reach the fishing boat, and doctors gave first aid to the injured crewmember before transporting him ashore.

Examination revealed a complex wound with a ruptured artery beneath the right armpit. The medical team managed to stop the bleeding, bandage the wound, and administer pain relief and antibiotics.

After receiving emergency treatment, the victim regained consciousness, the bleeding was controlled, and his condition was temporarily stabilised.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command is tasked with managing the sea from Cù Lao Xanh Island in the coastal south-central province of Bình Định to the northern bank of Định An estuary in the Mekong Delta province of Trà Vinh, including the waters of Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and DK1 rigs.

It has completed its task of protecting the nation's sovereignty and enforcing the law at sea over the past years.

The timely rescue of the fisherman reflects the high sense of responsibility and dedication of the officers and soldiers of the Việt Nam Coast Guard, who remain committed to protecting national maritime sovereignty and supporting fishermen to confidently reach out and maintain a presence at sea. — VNS