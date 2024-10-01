Photo festival spotlights Mekong Delta’s landscapes and culture

VĨNH LONG – The stunning landscapes of the Mekong Delta, the cultural traits of local ethnic people, socioeconomic achievements, and those who study President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology were featured in an art photo exhibition which opened in Vĩnh Long City on September 30.

The event was organised by the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) and the Literacy and Art Association of Vĩnh Long Province as part of the 39th Mekong Delta Art Photo Festival themed “Mekong Delta Land and People on the Path of Renewal”.

More than 1,850 colour and black-and-white entries were sent to the festival by 252 photo artists from 13 regions of Việt Nam including An Giang, Bạc Liêu, Bến Tre, Cà Mau, Cần Thơ, Đồng Tháp, Hậu Giang, Kiên Giang, Long An, Sóc Trăng, Tiền Giang, Trà Vinh and Vĩnh Long.

An award ceremony was also held on the same day, with gold medals going to the colour photo “Preserving Phú Quốc Coral Reef” by Trương Phú Quốc from Kiên Giang and black-and white photo “The Beauty of Mang Thít – the Kingdom of Bricks” by Trần Thanh Sang from Vĩnh Long.

Two silvers, three bronzes and four consolidation awards were also presented to excellent photographs in each category.

According to VAPA President Trần Thị Thu Đông, the art photos not only reflect regional life, economy and culture at this event, but will also go on to national and international contests.

The exhibition will run until October 4. VNA/VNS