Italian Film Festival opens in HCM City 

HCM CITY – Audiences in HCM City can explore the culture and history of Italy by watching classics at the 2024 Italian Film Festival, Enrica Padula, the country’s consul general in the city said.

The festival at Galaxy Cinema in District 1 from September 29 to October 4 is being organised by the consulate, the Asian Film Festival in Rome and others.

One movie is screened each day at 7 pm.

The event opened with "Io Capitano" (I Am the Captain), directed by Matteo Garrone, which is about two cousins, Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall, who migrated from their hometown in Senegal to Italy.

Other movies include Palazzina Laf by Michele Riondino, Zamora by Neri Marcorè, Quell'estate con Irène by Carlo Sironi, Rapito by Marco Bellocchio, and La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher.

After each screening there will be a discussion with Antonio Termenini, artistic director of the festival and the Asian Film Festival in Rome.

The festival will also include a workshop on "The filmmaking direction of contemporary Italian cinema" hosted by the University of Theatre and Cinema in HCM City, an "Italian Film Review Contest" for moviegoers and a short film contest on "Italian Culture Through the Eyes of Vietnamese People" exclusively for students of the University of Theatre and Cinema in HCM City.

Registration is free. VNS