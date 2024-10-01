Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Museum displays memorabilia of Vietnamese women soldiers

October 01, 2024 - 08:49
The Southern Women’s Museum of HCM City has launched a contemporary exhibition featuring memorabilia of Vietnamese women soldiers during the resistance war.
WAR MEMORIES: Students of Lê Quý Đôn Secondary School view memorabilia of Vietnamese women soldiers during the resistance war, which are on display at the 'Kỷ Vật - Ký Ức Của Chiến Tranh' (Memorabilia – Memories of War) exhibition held at the Southern Women’s Museum in HCM City until December 31. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương

HCM CITY The Southern Women’s Museum in HCM City has held an exhibition featuring memorabilia of Vietnamese women soldiers during the wars of resistance.

The “Kỷ Vật - Ký Ức Của Chiến Tranh” (Memorabilia – Memories of War) exhibition displays 93 items including letters, notebooks, embroidered handkerchiefs, cooking wares, watches, bags, a sewing machine, and a mandolin.

The showcase also includes portraits of war heroines and women honoured as "Vietnamese Heroic Mothers", and images of female soldiers’ daily life during the wars.

Among the exhibits is a handkerchief made by Nguyễn Minh Hạnh, a 70-year-old veteran, in 1969.

Hạnh’s handkerchief was one of hundreds of letters and handkerchiefs conveying words of encouragement made by female soldiers in the back. They were later sent to the soldiers on the battle front.

Hạnh said that her handkerchief was embroidered with an image of a dove reflecting her aspiration for peace and reunion.

Nguyễn Thị Thắm, director of the museum, said the exhibition aims to commemorate and show gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, female soldiers, youth volunteers and war martyrs who had given their blood, sweat, and tears to the national liberation.

She added that every piece of memorabilia reflects their sacrifice and keeps memories of their sacred journey and trust in a victory for the nation.

The exhibition remains open until December 31 at 202 Võ Thị Sáu Street in District 1. VNS

museum

