Mashed banana with coconut, a must-try dish in Tiền Giang Province

Hoàng Lan

Trần Bảo Ngọc and her boyfriend in Hà Nội are interested in mashed banana with coconut, one of the southern province of Tiền Giang’s specialties that draws in not only locals but also foreign visitors.

Locally known as chuối quết dừa, the dish is a specialty in this Mekong Delta province that most would think is sweet -- but it's actually salted and savoury, said Ngọc.

Tiền Giang is an ideal place for people who visit the delta. It is not only considered a paradise of spiritual destinations such as the ancient Cái Bè Cathedral and impressive Trúc Lâm Chánh Giác Zen Monastery, but also features a lot of specialties including chuối quết dừa.

On the way to Tiền Giang, Ngọc said she and her friend saw masses of banana trees planted in every corner of the province. Locals often use banana as a worthy ingredient for cooking such dishes as fried banana with coconut, grilled banana, roasted banana, banana cake, fried banana with ginger and banana porridge, as well as the famous mashed banana with coconut.

“The dish has buttery, savoury taste that lures foodies to the province, including us,” said Ngọc.

Ngọc’s boyfriend said he loved the delicious and unique flavour of the dish from the first bite. “I’m happy I enjoyed it so much,” he said.

Tiền Giang resident Nguyễn Thu Lan said the dish is a snack she often enjoys during her free time, but is also a dish to help her stay full on rainy days.

Cooking the dish is not easy. It needs skill and experience to give it the traditional taste with classic flavour, said Lan, adding that the cook has to carefully choose slightly underripe bananas that are still firm as well as fresh shredded coconut meat.

The banana should be soaked in clean water so it can release its tartness, then it's boiled while still unpeeled. After boiling, the cook has to peel off its skin and let it cool.

The banana inside is then crushed and mixed with the coconut meat, salt and sugar, which are all ground together in a stone mortar for some ten minutes to create the genuine dish.

“A secret is that during the pounding process, the cook should not grind it too smooth, but they have to ensure that after mixing with the other ingredients, they continue to grind until is condensed,” said Lan, noting that the dish is more enjoyable topped with roasted peanuts.

Lan said many guests first think the dish has a sweet flavour, but it's really a salted dish. It is best enjoyed by dipping it in good quality fish sauce mixed with lime, garlic, sugar, chili and coconut juice, and eating it wrapped in rice paper with fresh aromatic herbs like coriander, basil and others.

“It is a traditional and very popular dish, and it contains the essence of the Mekong Delta’s amazing cuisine. We are so proud of it," said Lan. VNS