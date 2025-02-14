Politics & Law
Home Economy

Bank credit growth in HCM City marginally up in January

February 14, 2025 - 16:38
Total loans outstanding at banks in HCM City at the end of January were worth VNĐ 3.9 quadrillion (US$153.5 billion), up 0.04 per cent from the end of 2024 and 12.4 per cent year-on-year, according to the central bank.
Customers conduct transaction at a bank branch in HCM City. Total loans outstanding at banks in the city at the end of January were up 0.04 per cent from the end of 2024 and 12.4 per cent year-on-year. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Total loans outstanding at banks in HCM City at the end of January were worth VNĐ 3.9 quadrillion (US$153.5 billion), up 0.04 per cent from the end of 2024 and 12.4 per cent year-on-year, according to the central bank.

The State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) said the rise was in contrast to the previous two years: loans outstanding had declined by 0.93 per cent in January 2024 and by 0.48 per cent in January 2023.

Nguyễn Đức Lệnh, deputy director of the SBV’s HCM City office, attributed the increase to factors such as strong growth in trade, services, tourism, and export orders.

Joint stock banks accounted for the largest share of credit: 56.7 per cent.

Foreign banks, which accounted for 9.5 per cent of loans outstanding, recorded strong growth of 1.36 per cent month-on-month.

Lệnh said the banking sector would focus on effectively implementing the bank-business connectivity programme and disbursing credit packages to small and medium-sized enterprises and export businesses and for consumption. — VNS

Economy

Realty market warms up, boosting bank credit growth  

According to statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s HCM City branch, real estate credit in the city has maintained a positive growth rate in the past three months. Specifically, March saw an increase of 0.96 per cent and the rise for April and May were 1.15 per cent each.
Economy

Bank credit growth improves in HCM City

Total loans outstanding as of November 30 at credit institutions in HCM City were worth over VNĐ3.4 quadrillion (US$140.15 billion), a 1.3 per cent increase from the previous month, according to the central bank.

Economy

AGRITECHNICA ASIA comes to VN

Agricultural machinery exhibition AGRITECHNICA ASIA, which debuted in Thailand last year, will be held in in HCM City from March 12 to 14, showcasing innovations that could help Southeast Asian farmers increase productivity and resilience in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.
Economy

Việt Nam, Laos strengthen energy cooperation

The Lao Government and Chitchareune Construction Co Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement to develop a 1,200 MW wind power plant in Nong District, Laos’ Savannakhet Province which aims to supply electricity to Việt Nam from late 2027.

