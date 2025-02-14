Bắc Giang reinforces commitments to AI, technology development

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang is continuing its efforts to implement a national strategy on research, development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) this year, with specific actions underway to enhance training in this area.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Bình, director of Bắc Giang's Department of Science and Technology, the province is looking into policies and frameworks to improve the quality of vocational education and workforce training in the AI and semiconductor industries.

In addition, Bắc Giang is also allocating State budget funds to AI development and application in its administrative operations.

Development and application of AI are also part of Bắc Giang Province's plans to boost its economy and attract private investments for science, technology and innovation in the area.

This year, Bắc Giang will focus on expanding enrolment and training for high-tech industries, as well as those supporting the AI and semiconductor industries.

Key tasks include investing in infrastructure, procuring digital training tools and equipment and increasing the scale of training for major industries within the national, ASEAN and international focus.

These efforts are aimed at responding to labour market demands, especially for AI and semiconductors, while also attracting investments into the local education sector.

Bắc Giang has recommended the Ministry of Science and Technology, as well as other relevant units, to continue advising the Government on issuing consistent technical standards for the research and development of AI-powered platforms. These would serve as e-portals for State departments and agencies.

The province also proposed that more investment and support be given to science and technology programmes and projects to improve access to technology, and particularly AI.

Bắc Giang plans to leverage State support with various local programmes to develop rural and mountainous areas, technology innovation and national products, improve productivity and product quality and enhance intellectual property.

The province also presents itself as a promising choice for piloting AI in smart agriculture models and high-tech agriculture, as well as in smart cities, tourism, traffic management and hospitals.

Tech education

In 2024, the Bắc Giang Department of Information and Communications organised training for local authorities' IT staff on smart system operations and management, AI application and data analysis, and information security in AI systems.

Meanwhile, the province’s Department of Education and Training officially brought into practice three digital teaching platforms, including a digital school, an e-library offering pedagogic materials and supporting documents for the digital transformation in educational institutions.

The other platforms are a management system for lesson plans and standardised online courses, and a comprehensive digital system for assessment and examination at the secondary level.

Nguyễn Kiều Oanh, a teacher at Bắc Giang City’s Dĩnh Tri Primary School, said: “When our school starts applying AI technology in our operations, I can begin to leverage these tools for research and teaching.

“In class, I can use these tools to search for information and support students in their learning.”

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thơm, the school’s vice principal, said: “Using AI in management, learning and assessment can foster interactions with the optimal features AI brings to education.

“This reduces the time and effort spent on searching for materials or on student management and analyses, as well as many other tasks.”

Bắc Giang’s education and training department also assists local educational institutions with AI and semiconductor-related career orientations for students, involving various companies such as Satori International Corporation, ICO Group, HLA Group and Victoria Education JSC.

A total of 219 career counselling sessions were organised for more than 55,000 secondary students, of which 35 sessions specifically focused on AI and semiconductor industries, with nearly 20,000 students in attendance.

Meanwhile, multiple vocational schools in the province have strengthened partnerships with the private sector to enhance worker training in AI and semiconductors.

Notably, the Việt Nam-Korea Technology College has collaborated with semiconductor manufacturer Hana Micron Vina, and has also worked with Seojin Việt Nam Co., Ltd. and Goertek Vina Co., Ltd. on automation.

Smart city

Bắc Giang Province also set up an Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) in its capital, Bắc Giang City. The centre leverages AI for vehicle licence plate recognition, crowd detection, flood and fire alerts, improper waste disposal notifications and monitoring of parking violations.

Bắc Giang City’s People’s Committee chairman Đặng Đình Hoan said: “Bắc Giang City’s IOC going into operation has facilitated the city’s management regarding socio-economic growth, especially in terms of urban security and order, planning, environmental management and traffic safety.

“The centre helped improve the effectiveness of the city’s authorities while also raising awareness and legal compliance among the public, helping the city to become brighter, greener, cleaner, more beautiful and more proper, making it a peaceful city worth living in.”

In the near future, Bắc Giang City will continue to perfect and enhance the IOC’s operations towards its socio-economic development goals, ensuring comprehensive and stable growth for the city.

The provincial Department of Planning and Investment also collaborated with telecommunications company Mobifone Bắc Giang to organise a seminar on AI and digital technology applications in business operations and marketing.

The event introduced technology trends and useful tools such as ChatGPT, Gamma, Zalo Mini App, Super App or VR360 technology, which provided businesses with a clearer understanding of the benefits of AI and other new technology.

A major focus of the event was the need for digital transformation planning to adapt to rapid changes in the modern era, while also exploring a new direction for AI and technology applications. — VNS