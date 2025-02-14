HCM City roundtable discusses resolution driving innovation, digital transformation

HCM CITY — Scientists, universities and research institutes play a pivotal role in successfully achieving the goals outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW, a landmark policy document issued by the Politburo on breakthrough developments in science, technology, innovation and the national digital transformation, experts said at a roundtable discussion held HCM City on Friday (February 14).

The roundtable discussion was organised by the HCM City University of Technology under Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM).

Resolution 57-NQ/TW sets a strategic direction for promoting science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of national development.

It outlines breakthrough policies to enhance scientific research, accelerate technology application, and foster a dynamic innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, HCM City University of Technology Principal Mai Thanh Phong said the resolution is expected to address existing bottlenecks in science and technology in the country.

2025 marks a turning point for universities and research institutes to embark on the five-year development period (2025-2030) of the comprehensive educational reform journey, aligning with a new era of development.

The roundtable discussion aimed to contribute to the effective implementation of the resolution.

It served as a platform for scientists, policymakers, and representatives from VNU-HCM member universities to engage in discussions, exchange insights, and propose practical solutions for the effective implementation of the resolution.

Nguyễn Đức Kiên, deputy head of the General Affairs Department of the Party Central Committee's Office, presented the core content of the resolution and proposed some specific recommendations for the HCM City University of Technology to contribute to these national priorities.

The resolution’s core contents include prioritising science, technology, and innovation as national development pillars; comprehensive digital transformation; building a favourable policy environment for innovation; and developing high-quality human resources in science, technology and digital transformation.

“The implementation of this resolution represents a significant opportunity for Việt Nam to become a leader in science, technology, and digital transformation.”

The HCM City University of Technology plays a crucial role in this mission by fostering innovation, developing high-quality human resources, and strengthening collaboration between academia, industry and government, he said.

“Through strategic initiatives and policy support, the university can contribute to the realisation of the country’s vision for technological advancement and digital transformation,” he said.

The university should focus on enhancing research and development capacity, accelerating digital transformation in education, strengthening university-industry linkages and policy recommendations to support science and technology development, he said.

Attending a recent conference held in Hà Nội, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for transformative solutions for science, technology, innovation and highly skilled workers to become driving forces for the nation’s rapid and sustainable development.

He stressed that the advancement of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as well as a highly skilled workforce would require an inclusive approach that engages citizens and businesses in the process.

The Government has launched an action programme - with seven major types of solutions and 142 specific tasks assigned to various ministries, sectors and localities - to carry out this resolution, aiming to achieve 8 per cent growth in 2025 and setting the groundwork for double-digit growth in subsequent years.

A resolution will be presented to the National Assembly (NA) at its upcoming session to address challenges in scientific and technological development. Amendments to the Law on Science and Technology will be proposed at the NA session in May this year, aiming to create a more conducive market environment for innovation and growth. — VNS