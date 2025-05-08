Market extends rebound as VN-Index reclaims 1,250-point level

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market continued its recovery on Wednesday, with the benchmark VN-Index surpassing the 1,250-point mark, despite a slight decline in liquidity. Notably, foreign investors returned as strong net buyers after a prolonged period of selling.

The market struggled to maintain gains in the morning session as blue-chip stocks remained mixed. Among the ten largest capitalised stocks, only five recorded gains, fortunately including heavyweights VIC and GAS.

In the afternoon, market sentiment improved and the VN-Index ended the day at 1,250.37 points, up 8.42 points or 0.68 per cent. Market breadth tilted positive, with 187 gainers outnumbering 132 decliners.

Liquidity eased slightly, down 3.9 per cent from Tuesday’s session, to approximately VNĐ17.1 trillion (around US$658.8 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation, also rose by 5.14 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 1,324.8 points. Within the basket, 14 stocks advanced, 11 declined, and five remained flat.

Driving the market's rebound were shares in the Vingroup ecosystem following official confirmation that Vinpearl (VPL) would list on the stock exchange on May 13. Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) gained 4.11 per cent, contributing nearly three points to the VN-Index, while Vinhomes JSC (VHM) rose by 1.81 per cent, adding over one point.

Other notable gainers included Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR), which hit the daily limit with a 6.97 per cent rise, Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) up 4.17 per cent, and Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) up 2.26 per cent.

On the downside, several major stocks posted modest losses, slightly capping the market’s momentum. Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) declined 1.27 per cent, Masan Group Corporation (MSN) fell 1.77 per cent, and HDBank (HDB) dropped 1.41 per cent.

According to analysts from Viet Dragon Securities: “The market extended its uptrend, though signs of caution emerged as shown by the formation of a Shooting Star candlestick. Liquidity held steady compared to the previous session, indicating stable supply pressure amid rising prices.

“While previous upward momentum still provides some support, caution is warranted as the market approaches the 200-day moving average. This cautious signal could temporarily slow the recovery and the market will need more time to test the strength of cash flow in the 1,240–1,250 point range,” they noted.

“Investors are advised to slow down and observe supply-demand dynamics to assess market conditions. It is appropriate to use this recovery phase to take profit or rebalance portfolios. For new positions, short-term opportunities may be explored in stocks showing positive signals from support zones or accumulation bases,” the analysts added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged up 0.52 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 213.41 points.

Foreign investors were strong net buyers on Wednesday, with a net buying value exceeding VNĐ905 billion on the HoSE alone.— VNS