Việt Nam’s paper and packaging industry embraces green growth at VPPE 2025

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Vietnam International Paper and Packaging Exhibition (VPPE 2025) is underway in the southern province of Bình Dương, highlighting the sector’s shift from traditional manufacturing to smart, sustainable production.

Organised at the WTC Expo in Thủ Dầu Một City on May 7by the Vietnam Packaging Association, the exhibition features more than 250 booths with nearly 500 brands from over 15 countries and territories.

The three-day event showcases cutting-edge technology and equipment in the paper and packaging sector, while serving as a key platform for international trade connections.

Featured technologies on display include automated paper production machines, paper bag manufacturing lines, high-speed offset printers, water recycling systems, and eco-friendly paper surface treatment chemicals.

This year’s exhibition welcomes major international names such as Konica Minolta, Andritz, Pulppy, OKI, and Polystron, alongside leading domestic firms including Liksin, An Lạc Labels, Khai Tue, MCCAL, and Sunrise. The strong presence of global players highlights Việt Nam’s growing appeal as an alternative manufacturing base, particularly as multinational corporations diversify away from China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bùi Minh Trí, Vice Chairman of Bình Dương People’s Committee, said VPPE 2025 not only attracts investment and promotes supporting industries, but also offers an opportunity for businesses to embrace green production and enhance their value and competitiveness.

Bình Dương currently leads the country in industrial development, with nearly 30 industrial parks and over 4,100 foreign-invested enterprises. The packaging industry, particularly paper packaging, plays a vital role in supporting key export sectors such as textiles, footwear, electronics, food, and furniture. Demand for biodegradable and recyclable packaging is rapidly growing.

In addition to its exhibition, VPPE 2025 hosts specialised seminars covering digital transformation, energy efficiency, export packaging standards, and green transition in supporting industries. The event also includes a conference, focusing on sustainable development amid stricter environmental and origin-tracing standards under new-generation FTAs.

Other key feature is the Vietnam Packaging Awards 2025, aiming to promote design innovation, recycled materials, and process optimisation to support start-ups in the growing multi-billion-dollar market.

At the exhibition, numerous domestic firms have signed technology cooperation agreements and sought suppliers that meet international standards to serve both domestic and export markets.

With steady growth and a national net-zero goal by 2050, Vietnam’s paper and packaging industry is expected to thrive through investments in recycling, bio-based pulp, and circular economy models.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Việt Nam’s exports of paper and related products exceeded US$2 billion in 2024, with average annual growth of 10–12 per cent over the past five years. The paper packaging sector alone is forecast to reach a market size of $3.5 billion by 2026, driven by the shift away from plastic packaging and the rise of e-commerce. — VNS