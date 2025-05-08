Bắc Giang International Logistics Centre launched

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang now has an International Logistics Centre, launched recently by the Bắc Giang International Logistics Co Ltd at Song Khê ward of Bắc Giang City.

Spanning 67 hectares, the logistics centre represents a total investment of nearly VNĐ4.2 trillion (US$161.71 million). Key components include multifunctional warehouses, bonded and non-tariff storage facilities, e-commerce and automated warehouses, and a full-suite logistics solution integrating end-to-end supply chain models. These include one-stop e-commerce hubs and specialised import-export agricultural centres.

Addressing the launch event on April 22, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Việt Oanh highlighted that the centre is a strategic project for the province, which is located at a key transport nexus in the Northeast, near major expressways, international rail routes, and seaports.

He emphasised that Bắc Giang has seen outstanding socio-economic progress, with an average annual growth rate of over 14 per cent from 2020 to 2024, placing it 12th nationally and first in the northern midland and mountainous region.

Despite these advances, the province’s logistics sector has lagged behind its potential, with high transport costs and fragmented infrastructure. Recognising this bottleneck, Bắc Giang has prioritised logistics in its 2021–30 master plan and adopted a resolution to develop key service sectors, naming logistics as a leading focus for 2024–2030.

The launch of the centre is seen as a significant step in modernising the province’s logistics infrastructure and integrating into global trade networks. It positions Bac Giang on the map of major logistics hubs in northern Vietnam, unlocking new growth momentum and enhancing competitiveness.

To ensure the project's effectiveness and sustainability, Oanh asked provincial departments and Bắc Giang city authorities to actively support the investor in resolving any remaining issues related to land clearance and traffic connections. He stressed the importance of synchronised infrastructure and safe, efficient transport access.

The Bắc Giang International Logistics Company was urged to accelerate the completion of remaining technical infrastructure, adopt modern operational models, and apply digital technology, artificial intelligence, and automation in warehousing, transport, and supply chain management. — VNS