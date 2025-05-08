Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2025 kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 32nd Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2025) opened on Thursday at the International Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội, featuring over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions.

With 450 booths representing global leaders in pharmaceuticals and medical technology - from the US, Germany, Japan, South Korea and China and beyond - the four-day event aims to foster international cooperation, technology transfer and investment in Việt Nam’s growing healthcare sector.

At the opening of the exhibition, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương announced the ministry's active collaboration with other government bodies to promote digital transformation, technological innovation, and healthcare startups. She highlighted efforts to support the growth of strategic digital technology enterprises and the development of digital health products aimed at improving public service delivery and management efficiency.

The ministry is also working to implement recent legal reforms, including amendments to the Laws on Pharmacy and Medical Examination and Treatment, alongside new decrees and circulars. These changes aim to establish a transparent and stable regulatory environment to support healthcare production, distribution and services.

Hương expressed hopes that domestic and international businesses would deepen cooperation, form joint ventures and invest in Việt Nam’s pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors, ultimately enhancing health outcomes for the Vietnamese people.

Jointly organised by Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC (VIMEDIMEX VN) and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), the annual Vietnam Medipharm Expo serves as a vital hub for healthcare businesses and organisations to share expertise, explore investment opportunities and facilitate joint ventures and technology transfer.

According to Nguyễn Trọng Quý, General Director of VIMEDIMEX VN, the exhibition not only showcases cutting-edge innovations in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and healthcare technology, but also reinforces government policies on healthcare reform and digital transformation.

This year’s event is expected to attract over 12,000 visitors, reflecting growing international interest in Việt Nam’s expanding medical and pharmaceutical sectors. — VNS