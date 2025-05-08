Vietnamese businesses invest $309.3 million abroad in four months

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese firms invested a total of US$309.3 million abroad in the first four months of 2025, nearly tripling the figure from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

This includes over $269 million poured into 43 new projects, nearly three times higher than the same period last year and an additional $40 million injected into 12 existing projects, 69 times higher than the amount recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Up to 36 per cent of Vietnamese outbound investments came towards to production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning with $111 million. This was followed by processing and manufacturing industry ($65.6 million or 21.2 per cent) and transport and warehousing ($50.5 million or 16.3 per cent).

About 24 countries and territories received Vietnamese investment over the four months. Among them, Laos took the lead with $141 million, making up 45.5 per cent. Indonesia came second with $59 million or 19 per cent. The Philippines and Japan were next with $26 million and $21 million, respectively. — VNS