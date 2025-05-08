Australia opens market to Vietnamese pomelo after final risk assessment

HÀ NỘI — Australia has officially opened its market to fresh pomelo from Việt Nam following the completion of a final biosecurity risk assessment, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The assessment by Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) confirmed that Vietnamese pomelo can enter their market if it meets strict quarantine and pest control measures.

It evaluated the entire pomelo production chain in Việt Nam – cultivation, harvesting, post-harvest handling and transportation. Nineteen pests were also identified, including Asian citrus psyllid and Oriental fruit fly, with required treatments such as irradiation, methyl bromide, or pest-free area certification.

DAFF also calls for a “systems approach” to control citrus canker and highlights additional requirements for movement between Australian states, especially Western Australia.

Final verification steps will be coordinated with Việt Nam before official import conditions are published on Australia’s BICON system.

This marks a significant step in market access and reflects the improving standards of Việt Nam’s fruit production.

Pomelo is now grown on over 100,000 hectares nationwide, with key regions including the Mekong Delta and Red River Delta. — BIZHUB/VNS