Vinpearl set to make a splash on HoSE with nearly 1.8 billion shares

HÀ NỘI — The Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has officially approved the listing of nearly 1.8 billion shares of Vinpearl, a leading entity in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The decision marks a pivotal moment for both Vinpearl and its parent company, Vingroup, as they enhance their market presence.

Vinpearl, which operates a diverse range of hotels, resorts and entertainment facilities, will list its shares under the ticker symbol VPL, representing a total of 1.79 billion shares with a charter capital exceeding VNĐ17.9 trillion (US$691 million).

Vingroup currently holds a substantial stake, owning 1.5 billion shares, or 85.5 per cent of Vinpearl's equity.

This approval follows a series of positive developments for Vinpearl.

At the recent annual general meeting of Vingroup, Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng announced that the listing procedures were nearing completion, with expectations for the official listing to occur this May.

Vinpearl's financial outlook is exceptionally promising.

In 2024, the company reported revenues of nearly VNĐ14.4 trillion, a remarkable 55 per cent increase from the previous year.

Its net profit after tax soared to VNĐ2.55 trillion, a significant rise from just VNĐ671 billion in 2023.

Looking ahead, Vinpearl has set ambitious goals for 2025, targeting revenues of VNĐ14 trillion and a net profit of VNĐ1.7 trillion.

The company’s core operations, including hotels, tourism and entertainment, are expected to remain profitable, with forecasts indicating sustained growth. — BIZHUB/VNS