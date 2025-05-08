Việt Nam’s motorcycle production surges in April

HÀ NỘI — The motorcycle manufacturing sector saw a significant uptick in April, with monthly production reaching its highest level so far in 2025.

According to the General Statistics Office, domestic manufacturers produced an estimated 286,100 new motorcycles in April, a 21.6 per cent increase from March and a 10.4 per cent rise compared to April 2024.

This strong performance pushed cumulative production for the first four months of 2025 to more than one million units, marking a year-over-year increase of 7 per cent.

The surge in output during the early part of the second quarter is expected to ease recent supply shortages in the market, particularly for popular models that have seen high demand.

Industry analysts said this production increase could enable manufacturers and dealers to consider price reductions to encourage consumer purchases.

The Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM) reported sales of 673,055 units in the first quarter of 2025. Although this represented an 11.5 per cent decline from the fourth quarter of 2024, it still showed an 11.5 per cent year-on-year increase, indicating ongoing recovery and resilience in domestic demand.

Việt Nam’s major motorcycle producers - Honda Vietnam, Piaggio Vietnam, Vietnam Suzuki, SYM Vietnam and Yamaha Motor Vietnam - continue to dominate the market. Among these, Honda maintains a commanding lead, accounting for roughly 80 per cent of the association’s total output.

VAMM members are also expanding their reach to international markets, promoting exports of fully assembled motorcycles to more countries and territories.

Beyond the traditional players, the Vietnamese motorcycle market is becoming increasingly dynamic with the rise of electric motorbike manufacturers such as DatBike, Pega, Yadea and Detech. Their growing presence signals a potential shift in market trends in the future. — VNS