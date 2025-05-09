Đại Hùng - Phase 3 project produces first commercial oil flow

HÀ NỘI — The Phase 3 of the Đại Hùng field development project (Đại Hùng - Phase 3) has officially begun production of its first oil flow with 6,000 barrels per day – 20 days ahead of the adjusted schedule, according to the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam).

This marks a highly significant event coinciding with the 50th founding anniversary of the group.

In October 2003, the Government gave Petrovietnam the direct authority to carry out petroleum operations at the Đại Hùng oil field (located in Block 05-1(a), within the Nam Côn Sơn Basin on the southern continental shelf of Việt Nam, approximately 265 km southeast of Vũng Tàu city, with water depths ranging from 110 to 120 meters), following the withdrawal of an international contractor consortium after assessing the field as economically unviable.

By the end of April 2025, the field had produced nearly 75 million barrels of oil, making a significant contribution to national revenue, generating employment for thousands of workers over the years, and playing a role in safeguarding national sovereignty and security.

On June 23, 2022, the Prime Minister approved the Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Đại Hùng - Phase 3 project.

The project plays a pivotal role in maintaining production levels at this field, enhancing the recovery factor, and increasing economic efficiency. At the same time, it opens up opportunities for continued exploration and expansion within Block 05-1(a) and adjacent blocks—a long-term strategy aimed at ensuring national energy security and safeguarding maritime sovereignty. — VNS