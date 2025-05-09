Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnamese fruits promoted at Italy’s Macfrut 2025

May 09, 2025 - 13:43
The Vietnamese booth attracted participation from 10 domestic agribusinesses, with each contributing an assortment of products on display to introduce to the Italian market.
Vietnamese products showcased at the 42nd Macfrut Fruit & Veg Professional Show — VNA/VNS Photo

ROME — The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has operated a booth showcasing a rich and varied array of agricultural products from Việt Nam at the 42nd Macfrut Fruit & Veg Professional Show, which took place in Rimini, in the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy, from May 6 to 8.

The Vietnamese booth attracted participation from 10 domestic agribusinesses – including Hibiso, featuring its perilla tea, and Hikari Đà Lạt, presenting a variety of fruits – each contributing an assortment of products on display to introduce to the Italian market.

At the space, Vietnamese Ambassador Dương Hải Hưng engaged with importers and exporters of farm produce, as well as high-tech agricultural machinery manufacturers. He also held discussions with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation regarding potential support programmes for advancing Vietnamese agribusinesses.

During the fair, the diplomat toured various exhibition stands, promoting, networking, and marketing Vietnamese agricultural products to both Italian and international buyers. Many produce such as shiitake mushrooms, black pepper, ginger, turmeric, macadamia nuts, pineapple, lime, and avocado, attracted significant attention.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dương Hải Hưng (left) visits a stall at the event — VNA/VNS Photo

In addition, Hưng met with executives from the UNITEC Group to discuss their operational plan in Việt Nam.

The fair marked the fifth occasion on which Vietnamese enterprises had directly showcased their signature fruit products to Italian businesses and consumers. This comes at a time when European and Italian consumers are increasingly inclined towards tropical fruits, particularly varieties celebrated for their health benefits.

Recognised as Italy’s largest international agricultural fair, the event attracted over 1,400 exhibitors, approximately 40 per cent of which hailed from overseas, and 1,500 prominent buyers. It also featured thematic seminars and roughly 100 industry trend events, including a healthy food exhibition. — VNS

