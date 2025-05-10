International workshop promotes innovation in crop breeding

HÀ NỘI — On May 9, an international scientific workshop titled "Innovating Crop Breeding Technologies in Enterprises and Research Organisations" was co-organised by PAN Group and the Vietnam National University of Agriculture, drawing participation from leading domestic and international institutions in crop research and development.

The event aimed to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities in Việt Nam’s crop breeding sector.

The workshop attracted participation from renowned organisations, including the Vietnam National Seed Group (Vinaseed), the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the Vietnam Seed Association (VSA), and multiple research bodies and institutions.

In her opening address, PAN Group CEO Nguyễn Thị Trà My underscored the importance of innovation in agricultural development.

“We have no shortage of ambition to advance Vietnamese agriculture," she said. "But ambition without technology, innovation, genetic resources, and strong linkages between research and real-world application will take us nowhere. PAN Group is committed to transformative approaches - from fast breeding and gene editing to artificial intelligence and biotechnology - backed by real investment and concrete action.”

Việt Nam’s crop production sector has made significant strides in recent years. According to the VSA, agricultural exports hit a record US$62.5 billion in 2024, including nine million tonnes of rice, the highest volume ever. The country has officially recognised 1,008, including 455 rice and 206 maize varieties, along with numerous types of fruits, vegetables, industrial crops, and flowers.

However, challenges remain. Research priorities are imbalanced, with limited attention to fruit and forest crops. The seed production system remains fragmented and lack industrial-scale development. The use of certified seeds is still low in various regions, particularly in the Mekong Delta.

Professor and Academician Trần Đình Long, Chairman of the VSA, said: “Vietnamese research institutes are leading the way in crop breeding. But they face constraints in building a robust, self-sustaining seed industry. That is why collaboration and private-sector investment are essential.”

The workshop provided a platform for in-depth discussions on te future of crop breeding in Việt Nam. Presentations covered the current status of research and development in rice, maize, vegetables, and flowers, with expert insights from VNUA, Vinaseed, IRRI, the Cửu Long Delta Rice Research Institute, and the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VAAS).

Delegates also shared experiences in managing and utilising genetic resources and explored emerging advanced technologies, including gene editing, mutation breeding, fast breeding techniques, and AI-based applications in crop development.

Discussions highlighted the potential of these innovations to improve productivity, enhance climate resilience, and bridge the gap between research and real-world application.

The event fostered collaboration between enterprises and research institutions, promoting genetic resource sharing, access to cutting-edge technologies, and joint variety transfer initiatives.

As part of the workshop, PAN Group and VNUA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend their partnership, originally established in 2023. The renewed MoU outlined cooperation in training, scientific research, technology transfer, international cooperation, and scholarship provision.

Meanwhile, Vinaseed, a PAN Group subsidiary, signed an MoU with the Cửu Long Delta Rice Research Institute. The agreement sets out plans for joint research, field trials, new product development, and the application of scientific advancements in rice breeding.

With hundreds of scientists, experts, business leaders, and academic representatives from Việt Nam and overseas, the workshop is expected to contribute significantly to addressing pressing challenges in Việt Nam’s crop breeding sector, while paving the way for enhanced collaboration between research and enterprise. VNS