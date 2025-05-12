Politics & Law
UAE-based Group eyes agriculture and infrastructure investment in Việt Nam

May 12, 2025 - 16:10
The working session between JMM Group of the UAE and the Ministry of Finance. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — UAE-based JMM Group is exploring opportunities to invest in Việt Nam, particularly in agriculture, renewable energy and infrastructure, as part of its expansion strategy in Southeast Asia. 

During a meeting with the Ministry of Finance on May 12, the group expressed its intention to accelerate project implementation and requested support in navigating licensing procedures and banking formalities.

Deputy Minister of Finance Trần Quốc Phương welcomed the initiative, adding that Việt Nam remains committed to attracting high-quality foreign investment, especially in strategic sectors aligned with national development goals.

He also emphasised the Government’s efforts to streamline administrative processes, including the upcoming 'one-stop' service for foreign investors, expected to be operational by 2026.

JMM Group’s CEO Sameer Mohamed noted that the firm has been assessing potential projects over the past few months and sees strong prospects in high-tech farming and infrastructure development.

Currently, the UAE has 45 active investment projects in Việt Nam with a total registered capital of around US$77.4 million. Founded in 2001, JMM Group operates in 13 countries and has invested in more than 250 companies across sectors including logistics, energy, education and food production. — VNS

