Market starts new week on strong note as VN-Index rises past 1,280 points

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market kicked off the new week on a positive note, with the benchmark VN-Index moving past the 1,280-point threshold on Monday, buoyed by strong gains in large-cap stocks. Liquidity also improved significantly, although foreign investors continued to post net outflows.

The rally followed a wave of global optimism after the United States and China agreed to temporarily cut tariffs for 90 days, a development reported by Bloomberg that lifted global equities – and Việt Nam was no exception. The VN-Index moved in line with other regional markets, marking one of its strongest starts to a week in recent months.

The market opened strongly in the morning session, with VN-Index quickly surpassing the 1,270 mark and approaching 1,275 points by mid-morning, driven largely by the VN30 group of blue-chip stocks.

By mid-day, the index was hovering at 1,274.82 points with a total trading value of over VNĐ9.3 trillion. Market breadth tilted positively, with 157 advancers, 123 decliners and 67 unchanged stocks.

At the close, the VN-Index advanced 15.96 points, or 1.26 per cent, to end the session at 1,283.26 points. Gainers outnumbered losers by 200 to 111, reflecting broad market strength.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest listed companies by market capitalisation, also climbed 19.79 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 1,372.04. Within the VN30 basket, 27 stocks gained, two declined and one remained flat.

Leading the charge was Techcombank (TCB), which jumped 6.52 per cent and contributed over 3.1 points to the VN-Index. Vingroup (VIC) followed with a 3.79 per cent gain, marking its fifth rise in the past six sessions.

Analysts at Saigon-Hanoi Securities (SHS) said the market was entering a recovery phase, creating a new equilibrium range for many stocks that had previously experienced steep declines.

“While ongoing trade negotiations may lead to lower countervailing tariffs, some form of tariffs will still be applied. This will place pressure on Việt Nam’s trade surplus with the US and could impact macro-economic balances and corporate performance,” they noted.

They added that although many stocks remain reasonably valued based on fundamentals, the market is currently rebounding toward the same levels seen during the tariff announcement sessions. “This is not necessarily an attractive zone for further accumulation. Any new positions should be selected cautiously and based on growth outlooks.”

Investors are advised to maintain a balanced allocation and prioritise stocks with solid fundamentals, leading positions in strategic sectors, and strong growth potential in line with the broader economy. — VNS