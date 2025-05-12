Hà Nội targets 30,000 new enterprises in 2025

HÀ NỘI — The capital is striving to have 30,000 new businesses in 2025 and additionally 200,000 firms by 2030, in its efforts to promote the development of small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By the end of 2024, the number of registered enterprises in the capital city reached over 400,000, with about 220,000 operating.

Notably, more than 98 per cent of those currently operating firms are SMEs, which create jobs for 55.1 per cent of the local workforce and contribute over 40 per cent of the city’s gross domestic product (GDP).

However, this sector still faces a host of challenges, as the number of dissolved and temporarily suspended enterprises has increased, while that of newly registered businesses has decreased.

Implementing the Prime Minister’s direction on promoting SMEs’ development, the city has issued an action plan which clarifies responsibilities of departments and agencies and measures to support them.

Accordingly, the city will continue reviewing and simplifying administrative procedures in 2025, aiming to reduce at least 30 per cent of the time for handling administrative procedures. The same margin will be applied for administrative procedures under the authority of the municipal People's Committee.

Hà Nội will review and propose ministries and ministerial-level agencies to abolish at least 30 per cent of unnecessary business conditions, and strongly shift management from 'pre-inspection' to 'post-inspection', while strengthening checks and supervision.

Under the plan, Hanoi aims for innovative enterprises to make up over 50 per cent of the total number this year. The city also seeks to attract 20-25 companies with about 30-35 products recognised as key industrial items, including 10-15 first-time entries. Its retail sales of goods and services are set to grow 9-10 per cent in the year.

The plan also sets a target of creating jobs for 167,000 workers in 2025 and reducing the unemployment rate in urban areas to below three per cent. The rate of trained workers is expected to reach 75 per cent, of which the rate of workers with degrees and certificates is 55 per cent.

The city plans to disburse over 95 per cent of its allocated public investment capital in 2025. — VNS