Calls grow for Việt Nam and Russia to strengthen bilateral business ties

MOSCOW — Officials have urged Việt Nam and Russia to continue fostering a favourable environment to support mutual investment and business activities between companies from both countries during the Việt Nam-Russia Business Forum held on Sunday (local time) in Moscow.

Attending the forum were Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko, senior Vietnamese delegates, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi, representatives from various ministries, sectors, and localities, as well as a large number of businesses from both countries.

Speaking at the forum, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko highlighted the significant economic potential shared by both nations. He noted that the two countries have broad opportunities for cooperation, including innovative technologies, digital solutions for traditional industries, energy, and agriculture.

Chernyshenko said that the main goal of bilateral cooperation between the two countries is to develop concrete projects and promote mutual investment that delivers tangible results.

In his remarks, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm stated that during meetings with senior Russian leaders, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to renewing and strengthening their longstanding friendship in response to evolving global dynamics.

He said that this enduring partnership will continue to yield practical benefits for the peoples of both nations and contribute positively to regional and global development.

Lâm emphasised the crucial role of businesses in advancing cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia, particularly in implementing high-level agreements on socio-economic development.

He highlighted key areas of collaboration, including energy, industry, science and technology, and workforce training, that form the foundation of bilateral partnership.

The Party leader expressed his hope for a significant increase in bilateral trade turnover, stating that it should reflect the full potential of both countries.

He underscored the major responsibility that businesses from both sides bear in this process, aiming to maximise the strengths of each nation, and called for continued efforts to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment and transportation.

He also emphasised the importance of promoting e-commerce and labour cooperation, particularly in light of Russia's growing demand in these sectors, adding that Việt Nam would maintain favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from the Russian Federation, to invest in the country, reinforcing the commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership.

At the forum, seven cooperation agreements were signed, marking a major step in strengthening ties between the two nations across various sectors.

Among the deals was a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Vinpearl and four Russian partners - LTD Anex Tourism, Coral Travel, One Click Travel and FUN & SUN. The partnership, set for 2025-2026, aims to strategically promote Việt Nam’s tourism destinations and Vinpearl's products.

Another key agreement was signed between the Saigontourist Group and Vietnam Airlines, in collaboration with two Russian partners: Amparus Tour and the Russian Union of Exhibitions and Fairs. This MoU focuses on the development of transportation services, aviation, cruise tourism, hospitality and reciprocal exhibitions between Việt Nam and Russia from 2025 to 2030.

An MoU was also signed between Shinec Vietnam Joint Stock Company and a Russian partner. This agreement will foster collaboration in trade, finance, investment, logistics, resources and energy between the two nations.

During the forum, the inauguration ceremony of a TH fresh milk processing factory was broadcast live. Following the ceremony, the factory's production lines officially began operations.

Located in the Kaluga province, the new factory sits on nearly 15ha within the Kaluga Special Economic Zone. With an initial capacity of 500 tonnes per day in the first phase, it is among the largest and most advanced milk processing facilities in Russia. In the second phase, the factory is set to increase its capacity to 1,000 tonnes per day by 2026. — VNS