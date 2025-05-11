Party General Secretary receives leaders of prominent Russian businesses

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee (CPV) Tô Lâm received leaders of several leading Russian enterprises in the morning of May 11 (local time), as part of his official visit to Russia.

Receiving General Director Kudryashov Sergei Ivanovich of Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft – one of Việt Nam's leading partners in the sector, the Party chief affirmed that cooperation in energy and oil - gas remains a key pillar of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Ivanovich noted that Zarubezhneft is currently collaborating closely with the Việt Nam National Industry – Energy Group (PetroVietnam) on oil and gas exploration projects both on Việt Nam’s continental shelf and within Russia. He reported that joint projects are progressing efficiently and producing positive results.

In addition, the Zarubezhneft leader said both sides are advancing natural gas initiatives, including an LNG terminal project aimed at developing a modern liquefied gas supply chain for Việt Nam and the broader region, while also accelerating research and the implementation of renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind power and green hydrogen.

He expressed Zarubezhneft’s wish to foster long-term, sustainable partnerships with Vietnamese partners and requested the Party chief to continue creating favourable conditions for the company’s expansion in Việt Nam, based on mutual benefit and the shared development goals of both countries.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent support for business cooperation between the two nations, in line with each country's legal frameworks and their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Later, in a meeting with Vladimir Yevtushenkov, founder of AFK Sistema – one of Russia’s leading multi-sector private investment firms established in 1993 – the General Secretary stressed that Việt Nam attaches importance to enhancing economic, trade, scientific, and technical cooperation with major Russian enterprises and investors, including AFK Sistema.

Yevtushenkov stated that AFK Sistema views Việt Nam as one of its top priority markets in the region and is ready to expand long-term investment cooperation in the Southeast Asian country.

The Party leader said that Việt Nam always welcomes and create optimal conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from Russia, to do business and invest in Việt Nam. He assured that favourable conditions would be created for AFK Sistema to soon implement cooperation projects in the country, particularly in the sectors of information technology, semiconductors, healthcare, and high technologies, aligned with Việt Nam’s national goals of sci-tech breakthroughs, innovation, and digital transformation.

In his meeting with Yuri Maximo, Co-founder of Positive Technologies, General Secretary Lâm welcomed the company as a promising partner in potential investment and cooperation projects, especially in the field of cybersecurity.

Maximo expressed his hope that the Party, State, and Government of Việt Nam would continue to support and facilitate the company's participation in sci-tech projects, further strengthening the friendship and solidarity between the people of the two nations.

The Vietnamese leader noted that Russia has played a significant role in training tens of thousands of Vietnamese professionals in science and technology. He pledged to instruct relevant Vietnamese authorities to assist Positive Technologies in seeking potential partners and opportunities in Việt Nam.

The Party leader also received Chairman of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev, who noted that Việt Nam and Russia have already carried out a number of cooperative projects in the fields of defence, security, and healthcare.

The Russian official proposed Việt Nam work more closely with the Maritime Board to help ensure maritime security and safety in the Pacific region, in full respect of international law. He also suggested Việt Nam participate in naval exercises, joint search and rescue operations, and shipbuilding initiatives.

General Secretary Lâm welcomed the proposals. Highlighting good opportunities to advance bilateral marine cooperation, he called for continued discussions to develop a concrete roadmap and to formalise cooperation not only in military aspects but also in broader areas such as the marine economy, shipbuilding, logistics, integration with Russia's maritime transport networks, scientific research, and responses to non-traditional security challenges. — VNS