Bình Dương develops new 16-hectare centralised IT zone

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has signed a decision to officially establish the Bình Dương Centralised IT Zone, covering 15.47 hectares within the Bình Dương Industrial – Service – Urban Complex in Hòa Phú Ward, Thủ Dầu Một City.

The zone, which will operate in accordance with Decree 154/2013/NĐ-CP, including such key functions as IT infrastructure development, support for research and development, training and the production of software, digital content and IT services.

Businesses investing in the Bình Dương IT zone will benefit from a range of incentives like tax exemptions and reductions, land and infrastructure cost support and access to R&D funding. These mechanisms are clearly stipulated in existing legal frameworks designed to promote the development of high-tech zones nationwide.

This new IT zone forms part of Bình Dương’s long-term strategy to become a smart city and a leading centre for modern industry and services, with a strong focus on innovation by 2050. The comprehensive development of high-tech and IT projects is expected to lay a robust foundation for attracting top-tier firms in fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing.

In October 2024, Bình Dương began work on a 220-hectare high-tech industrial park to capitalise on the latest wave of high-tech investment. The project is integrated with key infrastructure systems including seaports, airports, expressways and urban rail lines, reflecting the province’s clear commitment to transitioning from traditional industry to creative, green and technology-driven industry.

As of March, Bình Dương remains one of Việt Nam’s top investment destinations, ranking second nationwide in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, behind only HCM City. The province currently hosts 4,399 valid FDI projects with a total registered capital of more than US$42.4 billion, accounting for approximately 8.5 per cent of the country’s total FDI. — VNS