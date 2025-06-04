From community recycling to national movement: Việt Nam turns tide on plastic waste

HÀ NỘI — As the World Environment Day (June 5) spotlights the prevention of plastic pollution towards green lifestyle, circular economy, and sustainable future, Vietnamese communities are proving that meaningful change begins with individual action and collective determination.

In the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh, home to the UNESCO-recognised Hạ Long Bay, a transformative revolution is unfolding as the Green Life Hạ Long Cooperative developed into a network connecting farmers, schools, markets, and businesses. They adopt a three-step process that turns discarded materials like plastic bags, fabric scraps, and PVC banners to useful products such as bags, carpets, name tags and hair ties.

Director of the cooperative Trần Thị Hương said each product represents a rebirth, beginning with collecting plastic bottles, gathering fabric scraps, and composting organic waste. What appeared to be simple steps demanded tremendous efforts, meticulous attention, and unwavering dedication.

She shared that her vision goes far beyond production and it is about shifting mindset, transforming waste into resources, consumption habits into environmental actions, and each individual into part of the solution.

Green Life is envisaged to turn the model into an eco-tourism destination that includes recycling activities and green living practices. To deliver on the goal, Hương said, the cooperative needs support from competent authorities regarding the removal of barriers in land allocation, permits for tourists' overnight stays, and integration with existing tours.

Currently, it is operating an experience area where tourists could engage in classifying and recycling waste as well as crafting new products from discarded materials. The site draws up to 700 visitors a day, most of whom are international tourists.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam Văn Ngọc Thịnh, over 11 million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean each year, threatening biodiversity, food chain, and livelihoods of millions of people.

He called for responsible consumption, appropriate waste collection, sorting and recycling, as well as investment in education and communications, elaborating that raising public awareness is the key to behaviour change.

Quảng Ninh Province, boasting strong sea-based tourism and economy potential, has carried out multiple measures to change the behaviour of local residents and tourists regarding single-use plastics reduction.

In Hạ Long Bay, waste collection, particularly floating foam buoys, has been maintained. Head of the Hạ Long Bay Management Board Vũ Kiên Cường said dedicated forces are regularly deployed to collect, transport, and handle waste while monitoring seawater environmental quality and promptly addressing pollution factors.

At the same time, the province has paid due attention to environmental protection in aquaculture — an important economic sector with more than 42,000 ha of farming, including 10,200 ha of mariculture.

The province has tackled a major pollution source by replacing cheap but environmentally destructive foam buoys with durable HDPE plastic alternatives. Since 2020, aquaculture operations have been transitioning to the long-lasting material that withstands storms without breaking apart and contaminating the marine ecosystem.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy said that the fight against plastic pollution could not succeed through isolated efforts. It must be a collective endeavour involving the entire political system, businesses, citizens, and the international community.

Duy called for beginning with the simplest changes, shifting consumer habits and adopting waste sorting, towards a country without plastic waste for future generations. — VNA/VNS