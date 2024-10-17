Golfers to swing to support Vietnamese talent and students in need

HÀ NỘI — The eighth Tiền Phong Golf Championship - Swing for Young Talents of Việt Nam - which will be held next month, is on the look out for the next generation of golfing talent.

The championship saw the arrival of many players, such as Nguyễn Anh Minh, Nguyễn Nhất Long and Nguyễn Đức Sơn, who went on to make their mark in the world amateur rankings, helping secure Việt Nam's reputation as a golfing development hot house.

This season, about 160 golfers will compete in five categories, three for men with different handicap points, one for women and one for young players, at the Kings Island Golf Course in Đồng Mô, Sơn Tây Town, Hà Nội on November 2.

At the press launch on October 15, organisers announced a huge bonus for champions, along with more than VNĐ7.3 billion for the hole-in-one winners. The bonus will be set on the par-3 holes No 6, No 14 and No 17.

Deputy Director of the Kings Island course, Cấn Phi Khanh, said this year the organisers have increased the difficulty of the tournament, including the green speed and set it over a longer distance.

Meanwhile the deputy head of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Elite Sports Department 2, Nguyễn Quốc Hùng, said the faster green speed and tougher course would mean all the players will need to up up their game.

After seven seasons, the Tiền Phong tournament has received positive feedbacks from athletes, experts and supporters, along with previous winners.

"I am proud to be the two-time winner of the tournament in 2021 and 2022. In this event, not only me but also other golfers, learn a lot about the game and grow their game," said national golfing number one Nguyễn Anh Minh.

"Although I cannot compete this year, due to my schedule abroad, I believe that the well-organised tournament will be a successful one and I wish all the players well and hope they have a memorable experience."

Defending champion Sơn, who took part in the press briefing, said: “I always give my best in every tournament, showing my maximum ability. In my opinion, local tournaments, including the Tiền Phong Championship, are organised just as well as many international ones.

"I hope to have a good result this year and to have the chance to represent Việt Nam in international events."

The Tiền Phong Golf Championship is supported by the Việt Nam Youth Talent Support Fund. The Fund was established in 1993 and has the Prime Minister as the Honourary Chairman, the First Secretary of the Central Youth Union as Chairman of the Executive Council and Tiền Phong newspaper as the permanent governing body.

One of the Fund's outstanding annual activities is to help the Central Youth Union in organising the most prestigious Outstanding Vietnamese Young Face Award, on the occasion of the establishment of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26) every year.

Financial support from the Fund offers billions of đồng in scholarships, bonuses and grants to individuals and groups across many different fields, including national defence, culture, sports, and volunteer social activities every year.

Responding to the call of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Ministry of Education and Training, the organising board will open the project 'Help Children Go to School with Tiền Phong' at the championship.

It aims to help students impacted by Typhoon Yagi, to quickly return to normal life and get back to their studies. VNS