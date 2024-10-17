TCP Vietnam and Youth Federation co-operate to open sports yard in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — TCP Vietnam Company in collaboration with the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee (CVYF) and the National Volunteer Centre (VVC) jointly held the launch ceremony for the "Community Sport Yard - Energising Vietnamese Youth" project in the central city of Đà Nẵng.

As part of the project, the organisers also introduced and officially opened the second community sports yard in the city. The yard has been designed to meet the community's exercise needs and has undergone improvements, including upgraded grounds and the installation of sports equipment, creating a valuable environment for local youth to enhance both their physical and mental well-being.

The community sports yard in Đà Nẵng City has been repaired, renovated, and upgraded to cover a total area of approximately 1,000sq.m, including a basketball court, a volleyball court, a pickleball court and various modern equipment and facilities.

The renovations and improvements include resurfacing the yard, enhancing green spaces and adding outdoor fitness equipment such as portable basketball hoops badminton nets and posts, and multifunctional sports equipment.

Additionally, cabinets and recycling bins have also been added to encourage residents to collect and sort waste at the source, contributing to environmental protection and minimising the waste of reusable materials.

To date, two sports yards under the project have been inaugurated, including the Thanh Hoá yard and the Đà Nẵng yard. Three more yards are expected to be completed in October in Cần Thơ, Bắc Giang and HCM City. Additionally, four more projects in Đồng Nai, Bắc Ninh, Bình Dương and Nghệ An provinces are expected to be inaugurated in 2024.

The implementation plan describes a programme that focuses on renovating and upgrading yards to transform them into sports structures that align with practical conditions and needs. Over a period of three years from 2024 to 2026, a total of 20 projects are expected to be completed. These projects aim to provide high-quality community sports yards, especially for youth in underserved areas where training facilities are lacking. – VNS