Defending champions Saigon Heat overpower V Islanders

HCM CITY — VBA STAR X 2025 officially tipped off on May 16 at Tân Bình Gymnasium with a lively opening ceremony, marking the league’s 10th season.

The match between reigning champions Saigon Heat and guest team V Islanders from the Philippines delivered a thrilling start to the showcase.

The Heat proved their dominance early, exploiting their size and cohesion. Centred around Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh and supported by imports Davon Dillard and Alfred Hollins, the Heat surged to a 33-21 lead in the first quarter, taking full advantage of the Islanders’ undersized line-up.

The gap widened in the second quarter as bench players Lê Quang and Huỳnh Trực Nhân provided solid backup play. Sharp three-point shooting from Phú Vinh and Dư Minh An kept the momentum in the Heat’s favour.

Veteran guard Jermale Jones led the response for the Islanders, but the Vietnamese side still pulled away 62-40 at halftime.

After a short rally by Algin Andaya in the third quarter, Heat coach David Grice made adjustments and rotated in reserves, including Mongolian forward Temuulen Chinges, to maintain the lead. The Heat closed the quarter 86-62.

Early in the final quarter, V Islanders lost centre Arman Demigaya to fouls, weakening their defence. The Heat surpassed 100 points and comfortably closed the game 114-91. Coach Grice gave his starters rest, handing court time to younger players.

Davon Dillard was named Player of the Game, recording 28 points and 13 assists. “We executed well and played as a team. I’m aiming to improve and lead the Saigon Heat to another title,” he said.

Saigon Heat led in nearly all stats: shooting (55% to 39%), fast-break points (53 to 16), rebounds (54 to 42), assists (28 to 18), and steals (12 to 10). All Heat players scored except Võ Kim Bản, highlighting a balanced team effort.

On the Islanders’ side, Algin Andaya and Jermale Jones scored 26 and 20 points, respectively, while key player Anthony January was absent.

VBA STAR X continues on today and tomorrow with the Cần Thơ Catfish facing the HCM City Wings and a rematch between the Heat and the Islanders.

This year’s VBA STAR X is held with the support of Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB), aiming to promote a positive, resilient lifestyle among Vietnamese youth. Through basketball, MSB and VBA also seek to inspire self-growth via five core activities: StarXcamp, StarXpro, StarXshop, StarXsmile and StarXmusic. VNS