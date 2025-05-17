Runners to explore HCM City’s iconic landmark at night

HCM CITY — The HCM City Night Run Eximbank 2025 has made a dynamic return, drawing thousands of participants and offering a refreshed experience along a scenic heritage route.

Now in its fourth edition, the three-day event features around 5,000 runners competing in three race categories: 5km, 10km, and 21km.

The event officially kicked off on May 16 with a vibrant and colourful opening ceremony. A lively EXPO area and interactive sports booths are open to welcome athletes, running enthusiasts, and the public, creating a festive and energetic atmosphere throughout the weekend.

The night run is part of a series of cultural and sporting activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, as well as the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh.

This is not merely a race, but a journey that revives the spirit of a dynamic city and promotes the rich and vibrant image of HCM City to both domestic and international audiences.

On race day, May 18, runners will have the chance to experience the city in a new light — quite literally — as they traverse its streets under the cool night air, taking in its sparkling beauty. Along the way, they will pass iconic historical and cultural landmarks such as Tao Đàn Park, the Independence Palace, Bến Thành Market, and the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Sài Gòn — each a witness to five decades of innovation and remarkable development in the city.

Participants will also be immersed in a festive night-time atmosphere infused with the unique cultural spirit of Sài Gòn. The event features live performances by bands such as Suy U and The Soul, along with a vibrant “Saigon Corner” offering a rich array of street food and cultural experiences.

Beyond running, the event invites attendees to take part in a variety of engaging activities, including workshops led by seasoned marathoners and the Runner’s Show, where athletes showcase their talents and join in mini-games for prizes.

The tournament is jointly organised by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, the city’s Athletics Federation, and Unique Events & Media. — VNS