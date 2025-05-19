An becomes first Vietnamese golfer named in world women’s pro ranking

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Golfer Lê Chúc An has made history, becoming the first Vietnamese player named in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The milestone came after An won the Tràng An Open 2025 by Thai LPGA Tour on Sunday on home greens at the Ninh Bình Province's Tràng An Golf & Resort.

With steady play and precise putting, and three consecutive birdie streaks, An delivered the best overall score of the tournament, finishing at 7-under 206 after three days of competitions.

The 17-year-old emerged as the deserving champion of the Amateur Women Division with a wire-to-wire victory.

An was the first Vietnamese athlete to reach the top podium of an event by Thai LPGA Tour. She will secure a place in the world professional rankings in the latest release as Thai LPGA is recognised by the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

An is currently the number one amateur golfer in Việt Nam and the reigning champion of the National Golf Championship. Her form has been solid this year, with one high note already in 2025 her 30th place at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in March.

The winners of the Professional Women class at the championship were Cholcheva Wongras of Thailand and Kristina Natalia Yoko of Indonesia, with both delivering exceptional performances, finishing the tournament tied at 4-under 209, to be jointly crowned champions.

An was one of four Vietnamese players in the tournament which was held on May 16-18. The women's competition was organised alongside the the men's event by the All Thailand Golf Tour.

Vietnamese Nguyễn Anh Minh was the winner of the Amateur Men after four hard days.

Showing grit and composure in a tightly contested field, Minh delivered a solid final round of 69 (-2) to clinch the title, concluding the tournament with a total of 11-under 273.

Meanwhile, Kammalas Namuangruk of Thailand took the Professional Men trophy. With a consistent playing style and remarkable form throughout the tournament, the Thai player secured victory with a total score of 20-under 264.

Over 200 male and female golfers took part in the Tràng An Open, competing for a total bonus of three million Thai baht (US$90,000). — VNS