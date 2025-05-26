Karatekas bring home three Asian championship golds

Karate

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won their third women's kumite team gold in a row, while the women's kata team ended their 10-year title drought in the Asian Senior Karate Championships on May 25 in Uzbekistan.

The defending champion defeated Malaysia and Uzbekistan in the pool group. In the semi-finals they beat Japan to advance to the final.

Four team members – Hoàng Thị Mỹ Tâm, Nguyễn Thị Ngoan, Nguyễn Thị Diệu Ly and Đinh Thị Hương – overcame their Kazakhstan rivals 2-0 to take the gold.

It was Tâm's second gold in this tournament, after she dominated the women's individual 55kg category.

Tâm, who also won in 2021 and 2024, trounced Fatemeh Saadati of Iran 5-0 in the final match. She had previously beaten Chinese karateka Wei Yuchun in the semi-finals, Airi Shima of Japan in the quarter-finals and Sabina Shrestha of Nepal in the first match.

The women's kata squad also gave a remarkable performance, defeating Malaysia and Chinese Taipei for a slot in the final match.

Team members Bùi Ngọc Nhi, Hoàng Thị Thu Uyên, Nguyễn Ngọc Trâm and Nguyễn Thị Phương scored 42.10 points to take gold against their Chinese rivals, who recorded 41.70 points.

Việt Nam won its first gold in this category in the 2015 Asian tournament, thanks to team members Nguyễn Hoàng Ngân, Đỗ Thị Thu Hà and Nguyễn Thị Hằng.

Hà, now the team's head coach, enjoyed the limelight again after a decade.

Trâm added a bronze to Việt Nam's medal collection when she finished third in the women's individual kata category.

"These are commendable results for our martial artists. We are touched by this result. Congratulations to the athletes and their achievements," coach Dương Hoàng Long said.

Việt Nam placed third in the overall medal tally.

Kazakhstan took the top position with four golds, one silver and five bronzes, while Japan came second with three golds, five silvers and four bronzes. — VNS