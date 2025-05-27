Jujitsu martial artists bag 11 golds, place third in Asian championships

Jujitsu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won seven gold medals from the Jujitsu Asian Adults and U21 Championships which closed on May 26 in Jordan.

The most successful fighter was Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc, who took a hattrick of three golds in the women's over-70kg fighting, full contact and Newaza categories.

Trần Hồng Ân was second in the medal haul, winning the women's 52kg fighting and full contact.

Ngô Thị Thảo Vân was the titleholder in the women's 70kg contact, while Đào Hồng Sơn secured his win in the men's 56kg full contact.

The team also bagged two silvers and six bronzes to rank third in the overall table of the competitions for adults. Thailand took top position with 14 golds, followed by Kazakhstan with nine.

In the U21 events, Vietnamese fighters won four golds, five silver and six bronzes. With a combination of 11 golds, Việt Nam came in at third place in the overall championship table.

Kazakhstan young athletes showed some remarkable performances to win 12 golds, pushing their team to the top place in the U21 classes, to take home a total of 21 gold medals from the championships. Thailand who added five more golds from the youngsters' classes, came second with 19.

Vietnamese team coach Bùi Đình Tiến said: “We really appreciate their achievements. Every athlete showed their ability while accumulating experience and courage from this competition.” — VNS