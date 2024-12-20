Việt Nam confident with top striker, but Myanmar need win to move on

Football

PHÚ THỌ — Việt Nam head coach Kim Sang-sik believes his team has a spot in the semi-finals, while Myanmar needs a shock win in the last Group B match in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electronic Cup on December 21.

Sitting comfortably at the top of the ranking, Kim and his players need only one point to go through to the next stage, and are determined to win at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province.

The South Korean coach revealed that striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, the best V.League 1 scorer in history, would be in the starting lineup and is expected to score for Việt Nam.

The Brazilian native was recently naturalised and will be allowed by FIFA to play for the country starting December 21.

"We are lucky to have Son (in the upcoming matches). I am pleased with his performance in training. His physical strength, shape and goal-scoring skills will be of great use for the team," said Kim at a press conference on December 20.

Kim said Việt Nam's poor scoring in the match with the Philippines would definitely improve, as Son is in his peak form.

"His presence will be a new beginning for Việt Nam. We hope to have good result from this match and our strikers Son and (Nguyễn Tiến) Linh will have a good connection to score for Việt Nam," the coach said.

When asked about a good rival in the semi-finals, Kim said either Singapore or Malaysia would meet Việt Nam at the next stage. But it isn't important because his players are all very confident and ready to win, he added.

Striker Son also took part in the conference and said he would proudly sing Việt Nam's national anthem and think about a special celebration if he scores in his national team debut.

Son was on the bench for the first three matches of the tournament and couldn't wait to play.

"It will be a wonderful and memorable moment in my life. I am happy to be here," Son said.

"I've received support from the coaching staff and my teammates, and I hope I can contribute to the team. I'm very excited about tomorrow's match. Even though the recent travel was a bit tiring, the whole team is very focused and confident to win."

Coach Myo Hlaing Win of Myanmar had previously confirmed that Việt Nam are the strongest team in this year's ASEAN Cup, but he said his side could also surprise them.

Myanmar are in third place, so they have to beat Việt Nam by two or more goals to advance to the semi-finals.

“Tomorrow's group match will be the last for both sides. We have prepared well to earn a win," said Myo.

On December 18, Myanmar came from behind to beat Laos 3-2. Myo said he believed that the win was a strong motivation for his team.

"I hope my players will have good fighting spirits. I want to thank them and hope they continue to do well. We expect three points here."

Myo said Việt Nam has many quality players apart from Son, so his players have been told not to pay attention to anyone in particular, but focus on their own style. It is expected to be a competitive game.

Forward Thiha Zaw added that it will be tough, but Myanmar hope to make a good showing against Việt Nam, just like the Philippines did a few days ago.

Việt Nam has played Myanmar 11 times in the past. They won eight games, drew three and lost one. Their only defeat against Myanmar was 16 years ago in HCM City. — VNS