Việt Nam scrape a draw against Philippines with last-minute goal

Anh Đức

MANILA – Kim Sang-sik and the Việt Nam national football team were seconds away from a disappointing defeat in Manila when an unlikely hero stepped up to secure a crucial point against the Philippines in their third Group B match of the 2024 ASEAN Championship on Wednesday.

Doãn Ngọc Tân, making his national team debut, scored his first-ever international goal to rescue Việt Nam. His late strike preserved the Golden Star Warriors' undefeated streak, kept them at the top of Group B, and reinforced their determination to reach the semi-finals.

Coach Kim rotated most of his squad, making eight changes from the line-up that edged Indonesia 1-0 in Phú Thọ last Sunday. Đỗ Duy Mạnh returned after recovering from a minor knock, with Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh and Nguyễn Thanh Bình playing alongside him. Meanwhile, Đinh Thanh Bình and Châu Ngọc Quang earned their first starts of the tournament.

The difference between Việt Nam's first-choice line-up and their replacements was evident in the first half, as the team struggled to create chances up front and even found it difficult to retain possession.

Pundits attributed the struggles to the artificial pitch at Rizal Memorial Stadium. Even VAR seemed to work against Việt Nam, as an early penalty shout was overturned after a review.

Việt Nam's closest opportunity in the first half came in the 27th minute when Đinh Thanh Bình's shot was brilliantly tipped away by Patrick Deyto’s fingertips.

In the second half, Kim Sang-sik replaced star player Nguyễn Quang Hải with the out-of-form Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, a decision many fans felt handed control of the match to the Philippines.

The home team grew in confidence and created more chances as the game progressed. In the 68th minute, substitute Jarvey Gayoso sent the Filipino crowd into jubilation, firing home the opening goal with a powerful volley inside the box.

Albert Capellas Herms’ side looked to defend their narrow lead in the closing minutes, resorting to strong challenges and time-wasting tactics.

However, every stick has two ends. With seven minutes added on due to stoppages, Việt Nam found the equaliser they so desperately needed with just seconds remaining.

Goalkeeper Deyto, who had been exceptional throughout the match and had made a stunning double save just moments earlier, fumbled a Vietnamese corner. The ball fell kindly to defender Doãn Ngọc Tân, who had only the open net in front of him. He calmly headed the ball home, sealing the draw as the Filipino players collapsed in disbelief.

"We faced a Philippines team that played very well today, but we were fortunate to get a draw," said the last-minute hero, Doãn Ngọc Tân.

"The artificial turf caused some difficulties and minor injuries today," he added. "We now look forward to our next match against Myanmar at home, where we aim for all three points."

With this result, Việt Nam remain on course for the semi-finals, though their qualification is not yet guaranteed. Only a home defeat by two or more goals against fourth-place Myanmar would eliminate them from the competition. VNS